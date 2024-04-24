GeneralMajor 1

Bawumia meets Pope Francis in Vatican

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently on a working visit to both the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State, the official home of the Roman Catholic head, the Pope.

This information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Vice President’s Spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. He is expected to return to Ghana tomorrow, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

“This visit aims to further strengthen the enduring relations between Ghana, the Republic of Italy and Vatican State. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to hold bilateral talks, including with His Holiness Pope Francis.

“The Pope’s message of love, mercy, and inclusion, which he has devoted himself to promoting unity and mutual understanding between all peoples, has been embraced around the world. The meeting will highlight our common principles of peace, justice, and solidarity to guide us into a better future.”

Dr Boako explained that Dr. Bawumia’s visits are aimed at strengthening connections with the global community.

