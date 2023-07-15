Edibeck Consult delegation departs Accra on July 29 for a – four-nation tour

By Patrick Biddah

A 51- man delegation from Ghana, will depart Accra on July 29, 2023 for a four-nation summer camping in Europe in a trip organized by Edibeck Consult.

Out of this number, 35 school children drawn from all backgrounds make up the list with the remaining being adult supervisors.

These students, whose ages are between 7 and 17 years, would l be touring these four European countries for a period of two weeks .

Briefing the media in Accra on the itinerary of the trip, Managing Director of Edibeck Consult, Mr Edward Obiri Ampong, listed the four countries as Holland, Germany, France and Belgium.

Their first stop, he noted will be Holland which will host the main event in their second largest city of Rotterdam before continuing to other countries.

The essence of this trip, according to Mr Obiri Ampong, is to bring basic school children from Europe and their African counterparts together.

The overriding aim, he explained is to foster the promotion of education and knowledge sharing among these students.

The trip, he further reveal will afford the children the opportunity to have first hand insight into the diverse cultural backgrounds of other countries.

Although not originally from Ghana, children with nationalities from Nigeria, Liberia, America and Britain but schooling in Ghana are part of this year’s trip.

In an answer to a question however as to how to handle a child who decides not to return in view of international laws protecting the rights of children, Mr Obiri Ampong, said the kids have been mentored to appreciate that it is a visit and not relocation.

“ You must be awarded for asking this question but the children have been psyched in a way in which they understand that they must return “, he assured .

The fun associated with last year’s trip, he indicated left sweet memories with the kids who returned regardless.

He stressed the need for every participantunderstanding that there are guidelines accompanying the travel arrangement which will be enforced to sanitize and achieve the purpose of the tour.

The delegation is expected back in Accra on August 12, 2023.