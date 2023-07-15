GeneralMajor 1

Bagbin cited for contempt over anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Dr Amanda Odoi, a prominent researcher, has taken legal action against Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament in Ghana, accusing him of contempt for allowing the House to proceed with the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill despite pending legal challenges.

The lawsuit, filed at the Supreme Court, seeks sanctions against Bagbin, alleging his disregard for court processes.

Dr Odoi argues that Bagbin’s actions demonstrate a clear contempt for both the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the court process.

The court documents emphasise the Speaker’s repeated violations and utter disregard for these foundational elements of the country’s legal framework.

The documents further assert that Bagbin’s intentional and continuous disregard for the court process warrants sanctions for contempt in the public interest and to uphold the dignity of the Court.

They point out that by directing or causing Parliament to proceed with the bill’s Second Reading, despite being aware of the pending lawsuit and related interlocutory injunction application, Bagbin has displayed disrespect for the authority of the Court.

The legal action filed by Dr Odoi is one of two cases in which citizens have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General regarding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The legislation has sparked intense debate and controversy, with stakeholders expressing divergent views on its merits and implications.

This latest development deepens the ongoing discourse surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, as its proponents and opponents continue to grapple with the potential consequences and societal impact of the proposed legislation.

