Genevive Nnaji and I dated for two years-Pat Attah

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Uchenna Attah, popularly known as Pat Attah, has revealed that he once dated actress Genevieve Nnaji for two years.

During an interview with media personality, MecksoncrownBTV, the actor stated that his relationship with the actress was serious.

He insisted that the decision to part ways was inevitable and occurred at the right time.

“We had something going. We were both serious, but we had to break up for some reasons.

“That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for two years thereabout,” he said.

When asked if the relationship was secret.

Attah replied, “No, it was not. We were serious with each other and went to places together.”