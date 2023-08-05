27 Immigration Service officers interdicted for alleged recruitment and visa fraud

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has taken disciplinary action against 27 officers, including three senior officers and 24 junior officers, on suspicion of engaging in various offenses that have tarnished the Service’s reputation.

In a circular signed by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, it announced that the officers in question are accused of committing recruitment and/or visa fraud, among other offenses, which violate Regulation 138 (1)(a) and (k) of the Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245).

The primary objective of these interdictions is to facilitate a thorough investigation into the cases, following the internal disciplinary procedures. Subsequently, appropriate legal actions will be taken against those found guilty.

Among the officers interdicted are Chief Superintendent Philipson Adeti, Superintendent Dominic Eshun, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Marvin Essandoh, Senior Inspector (Snr. Insp.) Augustine Nuamah, Snr. Insp. Martin Owusu, Inspector (Insp.) Stephen Kofi Acheampong, Insp. Patrick Asante, Insp. Benjamin Darko, Assistant Inspector (Asst. Insp.) Victor Donkor, Asst. Insp. Daniel Danso Ntiamoah, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Ahorlu, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Elorm Addo, Asst. Insp. Hamdiya Abass, Asst. Insp. Elizabeth Quainoo, Asst. Insp Isaac Dzihlornu, Asst. Insp. Edmund Agbotey, Asst. Insp. Mary Agyemang Duah, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Iddrisu Adam, ICO Christopher Torgbenu, ICO Joseph Ampomah, and ICO Francis Dabi.

The remaining officers include Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) Cosmos Dakora, AICO I Ebenezer Azumah, AICO I Bright Buabeng, AICO I Collins Nyarko, AICO II Solomon Koney Laryea, and AICO II Samuel Kuranchie.

GIS, in an official statement by C/Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, encourages any member of the public who may have fallen victim to the alleged acts of these officers to come forward and provide information to aid in the ongoing investigations.”

GA/KPE