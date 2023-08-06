Major 1Major Politics

Dan Botwe endorses Bawumia to lead NPP

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Dan Kwaku Botwe has joined the long League of party bigwigs declaring support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party.

Hon. Botwe, also the Member of Parliament for the Okere Constituency, insists Dr Bawumia is the best strategic choice for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Hon. Dan Botwe, who has had a long and distinguished career in the NPP, made this declaration during a gathering of party members in Okere.

Reflecting on his extensive experience within the party, Botwe emphasized his deep knowledge of the NPP and its key figures.

Acknowledging the presence of ten aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearer position, he affirmed his love for all the candidates but reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to the NPP.

“When it comes to the future of our beloved country, Ghana, the NPP is the only party that can guarantee progress,” Dan Botwe declared, rallying the crowd.

With a keen eye on the political landscape and an intimate understanding of the inner workings of the party, the seasoned politician stressed the importance of a strategic decision to secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

“After much thoughtful consideration and careful analysis, I am confident that the best strategic decision for the NPP is to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our flagbearer,” Botwe asserted, prompting applause from the attendees. He further highlighted Bawumia’s impeccable record of competence and unwavering loyalty to the NPP as the reasons behind his choice.

Notably, this public endorsement from an influential party member like Dan Botwe gives Bawumia’s candidacy a significant boost, elevating his profile within the party and potentially reshaping the dynamics of the flagbearer race.

As the NPP looks ahead to the 2024 elections, this development sparks speculation regarding the future direction of the party.
The drumbeat for Bawumia’s leadership has been growing steadily, with calls for him to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo becoming more prominent among party faithful. Now, with Hon. Dan Botwe publicly throwing his support behind Bawumia, a clear message is being sent to NPP members nationwide: Bawumia possesses the strategic acumen and dedication required to propel the NPP to victory in 2024.

Lost your password?