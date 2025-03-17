Atta Akyea goes explosive at ex-IGP Dampare’s legacy

…Insists his “Evil” dossier will shock nation

President John Mahama’s decision to replace Dr George Akuffo Dampare, as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has sparked mixed reactions, with various prominent individuals responding.

However, the most fiery and surprising of all is, Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea, a former Minister for Works and Housing, who called him “evil” whom his appointor, then President Nana Akufo-Addo, “was romancing” while in office.

“If you know the dossier on Dampare which was placed on the table of President Akufo-Addo, you will be shocked at why he was romancing such evil,” alleges the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Abuakwa South constituency in the Eastern Region.

In a statement, Akyea, sharply contrasted reputation and character, arguing that while reputation can be artificially boosted, true character, like a pregnancy, “will ultimately show.”

He was referring to the ex-IGP, who had appeared before his Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee, which probed the alleged plot by Daniel Bugri Naabu and others to remove Dr Akuffo-Dampare.

The ex-IGP, has been portrayed as someone who is beloved by segments of the public, yet disliked by the majority of police officers, both senior and junior.

Some celebrated enthusiastically, following his removal last Thursday after many weeks of speculation.

Politically, while he was appointed under the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the now ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also raised concerns about him, citing his failure to investigate and arrest those responsible for murders on election day, particularly during the 2020 and 2024 polls.

Thus far, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former senior governance advisor to the United Nations, also commented in support of President Mahama’s decision to replace Dr Dampare and his then-deputy, now IGP, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

But the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised President Mahama’s move, describing the letter announcing Dampare’s removal as, “cold” and lacking empathy.

Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP Director of Communications, also criticised the former IGP for his perceived inaction during incidents of post-election violence, while shedding light on the frosty relationship between him and Mr Yohuno.

Atta Akyea, issued a strongly worded statement in which he delivered a scathing critique of the state of governance and recent political alliances.

He specifically questioned the loyalty and integrity of certain public officials and expressed concerns regarding the political affiliations surrounding Dr Dampare.

“There is a world of difference between reputation and character. You can pay good money to prop your reputation, so the world will believe you are the one who was crucified on the cross. The rented press are good at inflating reputation,” he said.

He further asserted that character, unlike reputation, cannot be concealed indefinitely. “But character cannot hide. It’s like a pregnancy, and it will ultimately show,” he stated.

The former minister, made direct references to Dr Akuffo-Dampare’s tenure, alleging that a secret dossier on him was submitted to President Nana Akufo-Addo, which would leave many “shocked,” if its contents were known.

Akyea questioned why members of the then-opposition NDC, appeared comfortable with Dampare’s leadership ahead of the 2024 elections.

He also targeted Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, ranking NDC MP, James Agalga, and what he described as a “cabal” determined to protect Dampare.

“Why was Bagbin, Agalga, and the cabal hell-bent on protecting the IGP?” he asked.

Atta Akyea, commended former President John Mahama for not readily embracing disloyalty, suggesting that even Mahama recognises the absurdity of trusting a figure who was allegedly “disloyal to Akufo-Addo” to now pledge allegiance to him.

In a stinging metaphor, he likened misplaced trust in leadership to “wedding a certified prostitute,” adding that a leader “should not spray cologne on faeces.”

Atta Akyea, a cousin of ex-president Akufo-Addo, promised to revisit the topic of governance, stating, “Another time, I will discuss presidential impotence.”

Akyea made startling claims about a dossier on IGP Dampare that was allegedly presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo, suggesting that its contents would be shocking if made public.

According to Prof. Agyeman-Duah, such changes are a natural part of leadership transitions.

“I find nothing wrong with the president changing the police IGP, and even the CDS if he decides to do so – it happens,” Prof. Agyeman-Duah stated in an interview with Joy News on Saturday.

He emphasised that it is common for incoming presidents to appoint top officials who align with their vision and leadership style.

“Any president coming into power will naturally want top officers who align with his vision of leadership. You cannot dispute that,” he added.

Drawing comparisons to international practices, Prof. Agyeman-Duah highlighted similar occurrences in other countries.

“Look at what has happened in the US and other countries,” he noted, underscoring the global norm of leadership changes in key positions.

The NPP Director of Communications described Dampare’s silence during this critical period as a significant stain on his record while commenting on the matter on The Big Issue on Channel One TV last Saturday.

Ahiagba stated: “If you saw immediately after the election, the violence that was happening and we having an IGP and the silence that came after the election when it was clear the NDC has won. “He completely went into hiding because he didn’t want to do anything and rub anybody the wrong way.

“So he took a hiding and for me is a dent on his record.”

“I know about some friction between them, almost where he relegated the now IGP to the background,” Ahiagbah stated, describing their working relationship as less than ideal.

“Their working relationship was a bit frosty, and it wasn’t the best, and so Karma is such a thing—now he is the boss,” he added.

He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration in the future and urged Dr. Dampare to support Yohuno in his new role.

“It’s time for him to take a back seat for the new IGP to do his work. I expect that he will give him full support,” he stated.

Franklin Cudjoe, president of IMANI Africa, was also on Big Issue on Saturday, March 15. Cudjoe expressed concern that the dismissal letter failed to acknowledge Dr. Dampare’s service or extend well wishes for his future.

He compared the situation to the removal of former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo by ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo, noting that while the process was widely criticised as unfair, at least an explanation was provided for Domelevo’s dismissal.

Cudjoe, described Dampare’s removal as abrupt and unprofessional.

“What worried some of us when we saw the letter more or less dismissing the gentleman was that the letter was really cold. It had no soul. Perpetually, you should be saying maybe ‘we wish you well in your future endeavours’. That did not come,” he said.

He further pointed out the inconsistency in governance approaches, drawing a comparison to the Domelevo case.

“Look, we all criticised Nana Addo for the unfair removal of Domelevo. However, unfair the process was, they gave an explanation. At least even in the case of Nana Addo, who we all said has a significant governance deficit.”

Cudjoe emphasized that if the new administration seeks to reset governance practices, it should do so with professionalism.

“So if you are resetting, you reset with this in mind and you provide some sort of palpable response to people and say that ‘this man has done his best. I mean, do it professionally,” he stated.

