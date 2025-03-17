GeneralMajor 1

Massive shake up in the Ghana Armed Forces

President John Mahama, has announced the appointment of new Acting Service Chiefs for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This forms part of a move to restructure the leadership of GAF.

The changes, which will take effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2025, are aimed at strengthening the nation’s defense architecture and ensuring continued excellence in military operations.

The newly appointed Acting Service Chiefs are:

  • Acting Chief of the Defence Staff – Brigadier General William Agyapong
  • Acting Chief of Army Staff – Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu
  • Acting Chief of Naval Staff – Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing
  • Acting Chief of Air Staff – Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong
  • Acting Chief of Staff – Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan

These appointments are pending consultation with the Council of State, as required by law.

President Mahama, expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by Chief of the Defence Staff General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, during a meeting at the Flagstaff House earlier today.

In a statement from the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President commended them for their dedicated service to the nation and assured them of his continued reliance on their expertise and experience to support national development.

