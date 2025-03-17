The Fourth Estate report on Manhyia  Palace’s illegal mining denied

..Platform accused of quoting ghost Wacam official but

Wacam, a human rights and environmental advocacy organisation, has categorically refuted aspects of The Fourth Estate’s recent publication, “Illegal Mining Spree on Manhyia-Linked Concession,” asserting that it was regrettably misrepresented.

In a statement sent to The Herald, Wacam stated, “The attribution in the publication is incorrect, and Wacam urges The Fourth Estate to rectify this error in the interest of accuracy and fair reporting.”

It added that it has no staff member named, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, serving as its Technical Director.

The report, alleged illegal mining activities involving Bodukwan Holding Company Limited and its purported connections to the Manhyia Palace and the wife of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning, also known as “Lady Julia Osei Tutu,” along with two other individuals linked to the palace.

However, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, Wacam, expressed concern regarding how segments of an interview attributed to the ghost Technical Director, were referenced in a way that implied Wacam, had directly commented on the specific issue or linked its remarks to the Manhyia Palace and the Asantehene.

“In the said publication, portions of an interview with the Technical Director of Wacam were referenced in a manner that creates the impression that he directly commented on this specific issue or linked his remarks to the Manhyia Palace or the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“We wish to categorically state that the interview with The Fourth Estate was sought on general issues regarding mining operations that do not conform to the law and human rights violations associated with such activities.

“The interview, conducted in 2024, and Wacam’s remarks were not targeted at a specific mining company or Manhyia. The discussion was made within the broader context of responsible mining practices, legal compliance, and the necessity of regulatory oversight.

“Wacam wishes to clarify that it does not have any staff member named Dr Kwaku Afriyie serving as its Technical Director. This attribution in the publication is incorrect, and Wacam urges The Fourth Estate to rectify this error in the interest of accuracy and fair reporting.

“As an advocate for human rights and environmental justice, Wacam’s position remains consistent in asserting that mining activities must be conducted in strict adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks to prevent environmental degradation and human rights violations.

“Any misrepresentation of Wacam’s comments in the publication is regrettable, and we call on The Fourth Estate to ensure that Wacam’s views are not misconstrued in their reportage.”

Wacam emphasised that its 2024 interview was not directed at any specific mining company or Manhyia but rather addressed broader concerns about responsible mining practices, legal compliance, and regulatory oversight.

Interestingly, while Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, confirmed that Wacam engaged with The Fourth Estate within the context of responsible mining, legal compliance, and regulatory oversight, he did not disclose the identity of the Wacam official who spoke to the media platform, having denied the existence of a staff member named Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Technical Director.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the directors of Bodukwan Holding—namely, Nana Duah Bonsu, Mujeeb Rahman Ahmed, and “Lady Julia Osei Tutu”—have yet to issue a public statement denying The Fourth Estate‘s report linking them to illegal mining.

The Fourth Estate, an online investigative platform owned by the Media Foundation for West Africa, had drawn parallels between the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene, and alleged illegal mining activities.

Two weeks ago, the platform reported that Bodukwan Holding, allegedly linked to the Manhyia Palace, was engaging in illegal mining operations. The report identified Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning, widely known as Lady Julia and the wife of the Asantehene, as a co-director of the company.

However, Bodukwan Holding reportedly lacks key regulatory approvals, including an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit and a Water Use Permit from the Water Resources Commission (WRC).

The Fourth Estate report, which included several photographs, further stated that incorporation records from the Office of the Registrar of Companies indicate that Bodukwan Holding has strong ties to the Manhyia Palace through Nana Duah Bonsu, a co-director alongside Mujeeb Rahman Ahmed, a lawyer.

The report also quoted Mujeeb Rahman Ahmed, a lawyer for the Manhyia Palace, as denying the allegations that the company was mining on the concession. He said, “If anyone is there, we need to deal with them. We have no knowledge of any such activity. If someone is mining in our name, it is wrong. We are not aware of it.”

The land in question spans an area equivalent to 250 football pitches, a portion of which overlaps with the Tano River, a crucial water source for communities in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had publicly lamented over the same concession, stating that illegal miners had overrun it.

Speaking on 14 February 2025, during a visit by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Asantehene, who has destooled several chiefs under his jurisdiction, said: “I have heard that the concession Ayisi [former chief executive of the Minerals Commission] granted me has been overrun by illegal (galamsey) miners. But I don’t even know the place.”

“The concession was given to me, and I intended to develop it, only to hear that illegal miners had taken over,” he added. “If I am accused of engaging in galamsey as a traditional ruler, what can I say when I do not even know where the place is?”

The Fourth Estate, also quoted the said Dr Kwaku Afriyie, allegedly a Technical Director of Wacam, as stating that mining on a concession that holds only a prospecting lease breaches the law.

He stressed that companies are required to report illegal mining activities on their land to the Minerals Commission and security agencies and are responsible for securing their concessions.

Citing Article 18 of the Constitution, Dr Afriyie, stated that every individual has the right to protect their property.

He further questioned whether Bodukwan Holding’s silence on the matter, indicated negligence or a possible vested interest in the activities taking place.

Records indicate that Bodukwan Holding Company Limited, applied for a prospecting license on June 2, 2023, to explore for gold in Moseaso, Odumase, in the Western Region.

Six months later, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, approved the request, granting the company a three-year exploration period over the designated area.