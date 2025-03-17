Martin Ayisi, political dribbler still surviving at Minerals Commission

Martin Kwaku Ayisi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, could easily pass as a political dribbler, who had played the two leading political parties to remain in office.

Many continue to question his prolonged tenure in office, particularly given that his role at the Minerals Commission was a recurring topic during the last general election.

The issue of illegal mining, which has polluted the nation’s water bodies, depleted forests, and devastated farmlands, was central to the 2024 election campaign discourse.

Presently, food inflation, remains a major concern and Illegal mining is blamed for the surge in food prices, including fish, which has made them unaffordable for many.

The Herald, has received countless allegations, suggesting that Mr Ayisi, supported both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Reports indicate that, he donated pick-up vehicles to both political parties, though the exact number of vehicles and his financial contributions, remain unclear.

However, several of his associates within the NPP claim he was “the biggest financier of the NPP in the Oti Region,” where he originates from.

They have expressed surprise that he remains in office over four months after the NPP government, led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was defeated.

The NPP, is reportedly frustrated that Ayisi is still in office, despite being appointed by President Akufo-Addo, through then-Minister for Lands and Forestry, John Peter Amewu.

Party members feel betrayed, accusing Ayisi of assisting the Mahama administration with the Goldboard initiative—an initiative they have criticised as corrupt, even before its full implementation by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

They allege that the scheme is intended to undermine the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), the parent company of Agyapa Royalties Limited, an offshore entity set up by the Akufo-Addo administration to manage Ghana’s mineral royalties.

Interestingly, within the NDC, there are reports that Ayisi, provided significant financial support to the party, which has led to speculation that the Mahama government feels obligated to retain him in office for at least six months to a year before, considering his removal due to the gesture he extended to the party.

Nevertheless, some members of the ruling NDC, particularly those concerned about the ongoing illegal mining crisis, continue to question Ayisi’s continued presence.

They cite his regulatory shortcomings as a key factor in the country’s current predicament. They are aware of his links in the NDC, some of whom trace their origins to the Oti Region.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Ayisi, was a frequent guest on various media platforms, promoting investments in gold mining while remaining largely silent on the illegal mining crisis. This issue became a defining aspect of the elections and contributed to the downfall of the NPP and its candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the then Vice-President.

Several media outlets featured Ayisi as he championed his achievements at the Minerals Commission. However, the Commission continues to parry the blame for the illegal mining crisis, placing it on the then Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who was responsible for granting mining licences that led to environmental destruction.

Recently, the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kojo Peprah, was quoted in an online publication as issuing a stern warning to President John Mahama, calling for the immediate removal of the Minerals Commission CEO, Mr Ayisi.

According to Peprah, Ayisi’s continued stay in office poses a significant threat to the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

The accusations against Ayisi are serious. Peprah argues that he released forest reserves to NPP politicians during former President Nana Addo’s era, which undermines the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining and destroys the environment.

In The Punch Newspaper, the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, gave President Mahama a two-week ultimatum to sack Ayisi or face demonstrations.

This highlighted the growing frustration among small-scale miners and environmental advocates, who feel that the government is not doing enough to address the issue of illegal mining.

The call for Ayisi’s removal, comes as the government is under pressure to take decisive action against illegal mining.

With the country’s environment and natural resources under threat, the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association’s demands are likely to resonate with many Ghanaians.

As the ultimatum clock ticks down, President Mahama, faces a critical decision that will test his commitment to fighting illegal mining and protecting the environment. Will he heed the call of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association and sack Ayisi, or will he risk facing the wrath of demonstrators? Only time will tell.