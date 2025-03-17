Sammi Awuku gets SME Global appointment

Sammi Awuku, the former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who also serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North Constituency in Ghana’s Eastern Region, has been appointed Vice-President of SME Global for Africa.

SME Global, serves as the trade and economic arm of the Munich-based International Democrat Union (IDU), a global alliance of centre-right political parties committed to promoting democratic values and economic freedom.

The organisation plays a pivotal role in shaping pro-business policies, advocating for low taxation, economic responsibility, and the reduction of bureaucratic barriers that hinder entrepreneurial growth.

He brings extensive experience in political leadership, economic policy, and grassroots mobilisation to this esteemed position.

His appointment was confirmed in an official letter dated March 10, 2025, signed by Lilia Heitz, Secretary General of SME Global.

The letter highlights the significance of his role in advancing the organisation’s mission, stating: “On behalf of the Executive Office of SME Global, I am pleased to formally confirm your appointment as Vice-President of SME Global of the IDU. We are confident that your contributions will be instrumental in driving our mission forward and fostering impactful initiatives. We appreciate your willingness to take on this responsibility and look forward to working together to strengthen the SME landscape globally. Once again, congratulations, and welcome to SME Global.”

As a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and industry stakeholders, SME Global provides strategic insights and fosters international collaboration to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups worldwide. With SMEs accounting for over 90% of businesses and 50% of employment globally, SME Global’s initiatives aim to create a conducive environment for business growth, job creation, and economic development.

The organisation actively works to provide networking opportunities for SME leaders, policymakers, and investors and to influence policy reforms that reduce taxation and bureaucracy for small businesses.

It also fosters global partnerships to drive investments and market expansion for SMEs and empowers start-ups and entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and training.

Africa’s SME sector, plays a critical role in driving economic growth, contributing over 50% to the GDP in many African countries and providing employment for millions. However, many SMEs on the continent face systemic challenges, including limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure, complex regulatory frameworks, and global market integration issues.

As Vice-President of SME Global for Africa, Mr Awuku, is expected to spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at addressing these challenges and unlocking new growth opportunities for African SMEs.

His role will focus on championing pro-SME Policy Reforms by working closely with African governments, business associations, and international partners to promote policies that reduce taxation and administrative bottlenecks for SMEs and create favourable trade agreements that benefit small businesses.

Enhance access to low-interest financing and investment opportunities by strengthening SME Networks and Regional Collaboration. Under his leadership, SME Global will facilitate greater engagement between African SMEs, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. This will help bridge the gap between emerging businesses and global supply chains, technology, and funding sources.

He is promoting digital transformation and innovation. With Africa experiencing rapid technological advancements, Awuku will advocate for policies that support digital entrepreneurship and access to e-commerce, fintech, and digital infrastructure for SMEs. This will be essential for boosting competitiveness, increasing exports, and driving economic inclusion.

Through his role, Awuku, will promote regional and international trade partnerships, ensuring that SMEs in Africa can access larger markets, export opportunities, and cross-border investment platforms. SME Global will work closely with organisations such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to optimise trade benefits for small businesses.

Awuku, will also lead efforts to equip young entrepreneurs and SME owners with the skills needed to navigate the evolving global economy. SME Global will expand its initiatives in through business mentorship and leadership training, workshops on financial literacy, digital marketing, and innovation and access to accelerator programmes for high-potential start-ups.

Sammi Awuku’s political career, has been marked by effective leadership, grassroots mobilisation, and youth empowerment. As a former National Organiser of the NPP, he played a key role in the party’s success in national elections and has been instrumental in driving pro-business policies and youth employment programmes in Ghana.

His expertise in political strategy, public engagement, and economic policymaking positions him as a strong advocate for SME development in Africa. His appointment signals a renewed commitment to leveraging political influence, private sector partnerships, and international collaboration to strengthen Africa’s SME ecosystem.

With global economic trends shifting towards digital economies, sustainability, and innovation, SME Global’s work in Africa will be critical to ensuring that African businesses remain competitive. Mr Awuku’s tenure will be closely watched by stakeholders in business, politics, and development as he seeks to champion a more inclusive, business-friendly Africa.

His appointment underscores SME Global’s recognition of Africa’s potential as a hub for entrepreneurship and economic transformation. By removing barriers, fostering innovation, and empowering small businesses, Awuku’s leadership is expected to pave the way for a more resilient, dynamic, and globally connected African SME sector.