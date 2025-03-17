Clement Apaak unveils Mahama’s skilled workforce plan with TVET expansion

Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Abas Apaak, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to tackling the challenges facing the education sector, by implementing a comprehensive Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Transformation Agenda.

Technical universities across the country, continue to grapple with infrastructural deficits, funding constraints, and limited access to modern teaching and learning equipment.

Additionally, there is an increasing need to align curricula with industry trends to ensure graduates are equipped with relevant, up-to-date skills.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, remains committed to bridging these gaps by increasing investment in technical universities, improving research capacity, and expanding internship and apprenticeship opportunities through strategic partnerships with industries.

On behalf of the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, at Bolgatanga Technical University’s (BTU) 25th anniversary celebration, Deputy Minister, Clement Abas Apaak, commended the institution for its significant contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development over the past two and a half decades.

He emphasised that BTU, had played a crucial role in equipping students with technical, entrepreneurial, and professional skills to drive industrialisation and economic progress.

The celebration, held at the university’s ceremonial grounds in Sumbrungu on Friday, March 14, 2025, was themed, “25 Years of Technical Education: Impact, Challenges, and Prospects.”

It brought together government officials, faculty members, students, alumni, and dignitaries, all advocating for renewed investment in technical and vocational education to drive national development.

Highlighting the Mahama administration’s plans for TVET, Dr Apaak, outlined several initiatives aimed at securing funding and improving technical education, enterprise development, job creation, and TVET instructor development.

These include: Upgrading technical university facilities by modernising laboratories, workshops, and classrooms to meet international standards, and enhancing instructor capacity by providing training and capacity-building programmes for faculty members to improve teaching methodologies and research output.

Strengthening industry-academia linkages by encouraging partnerships between universities and industries to ensure that students receive practical, real-world experience and promoting digital and technological integration by expanding access to digital learning platforms and equipping students with ICT skills to enhance innovation.

Expanding scholarship opportunities by increasing government support for students in technical fields, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), while encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, through the provision of financial support, incubation centres, and mentorship programmes to assist graduates in transitioning to self-employment.

Dr Apaak, also announced key policy initiatives to improve student welfare, stating, “We recognise that for students to excel, they must have access to affordable accommodation, reliable transportation, quality healthcare services, and financial aid programmes.”

Among the initiatives is the No-Academic-Fee Policy (No-Fees-Stress Initiative): GH₵499.8 million has been allocated to cover the academic fees for all first-year students at public tertiary institutions.

The government intends to improve the Student Loan Scheme by increasing accessibility and efficiency in student loan disbursement to prevent financial hardship from disrupting studies. Additionally, it aims to enhance campus infrastructure by expanding hostels, recreational facilities, and digital libraries to foster a conducive learning environment.

Regarding internship and job placement programmes, the Mahama government, is establishing stronger industry connections to facilitate a smooth transition from education to employment while focusing on mental health and counselling services that aim to enhance student support systems by providing guidance, career advice, and mental health services.

On this momentous occasion, Dr Apaak, commended the leadership of BTU, both past and present, for their dedication and service. “Your efforts in shaping minds and nurturing talents will forever remain invaluable. To the faculty and staff, your commitment to excellence and mentorship is deeply appreciated. Your role in moulding the next generation of professionals cannot be understated,” he said.

He also encouraged students and alumni to uphold the university’s values and apply their knowledge to uplift their communities and drive national development. “As we celebrate this silver jubilee, let us renew our collective commitment to the vision of Bolgatanga Technical University. Let us forge stronger partnerships, embrace innovation, and work together to advance technical education for the benefit of our country.”

Underlining the Mahama administration’s vision for education, Dr Apaak assured the audience of an inclusive and forward-thinking approach. “Under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and the direction of the Honourable Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, we will work tirelessly to create an educational system that leaves no one behind. Education is the foundation of our nation’s future, and institutions like BTU play a pivotal role in building a prosperous and self-sufficient Ghana.”

He concluded with a call to action: “Together, let us reflect, review, and reset our educational system in general, and technical and vocational education in particular. This is the surest way we can build the Ghana we want.”

“Bolgatanga Technical University has remained a beacon of technical and vocational education in Ghana, shaping the future of our youth and contributing immensely to national development,” Dr Apaak remarked. “This milestone is not just a commemoration of years gone by but a celebration of resilience, academic excellence, and transformational impact.”

He reiterated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to revitalising and expanding access to technical and vocational education, ensuring that Ghana’s workforce remains globally competitive.

“Indeed, countries that have prioritised technical education have experienced significant advancements in their industrial sectors, job creation, and technological innovation. This is why the NDC government, under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, is dedicated to revitalising and expanding access to technical and vocational education to prepare Ghana’s workforce for the demands of the modern economy.”

Dr Apaak acknowledged BTU’s achievements, stating, “Over the last two and a half decades, Bolgatanga Technical University has made significant strides in technical education. It has trained thousands of skilled professionals who are actively contributing to industries across Ghana and beyond. The university has become a hub for innovation, equipping students with hands-on experience in fields such as engineering, applied sciences, business, and technology.”

He also praised BTU’s strategic collaborations with international institutions such as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, USA, and the University of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. “These partnerships have enhanced academic standards, facilitated student exchange programmes, and expanded research opportunities,” he noted.

Despite BTU’s progress, Dr Apaak, acknowledged the challenges faced by technical universities, including infrastructural deficits, limited funding, and outdated teaching equipment. He assured that the government, through the Ministry of Education, would bridge these gaps by increasing investment, improving research capacity, and expanding industry collaborations.

“Once again, congratulations on reaching this remarkable milestone. May the next 25 years bring even greater achievements and impact,” he concluded.