National Education Forum calls for comprehensive reforms to address Ghana’s education challenges

By Paul Mamattah

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the National Education Forum, Professor George K. T. Oduro, has called on the government to take immediate and decisive action to address critical challenges plaguing Ghana’s education system.

He highlighted pressing issues ranging from infrastructure deficits to declining quality of education and called for comprehensive reforms to ensure equitable access to quality education for all.

Speaking at the final validation and closing forum of the National Education Forum in Accra, Professor K. T. Oduro, presented a detailed communique outlining critical findings and recommendations for the education sector.

The committee highlighted significant concerns regarding the existing double-track system in secondary education, describing it as cumbersome for teachers, students, and parents.

He urged the government to prioritize the expansion of school infrastructure and take immediate action to abolish the double-track system while leveraging the capacity of private secondary schools to ease the strain on public institutions.

The report expressed alarm over the poor quality of food served in secondary schools, calling for the government to take practical steps to enhance both the quality and quantity of meals provided to students.

Additionally, a concerning trend of increasing indiscipline and examination malpractices in secondary schools was noted, with a recommendation for the government to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to bolster school discipline and eliminate cheating during exams.

The report also addressed the stark disparities in basic education between rural and urban areas, citing deficits in infrastructure, access to digital tools, school furniture, electricity, and STEM facilities in underserved communities.

Prof. Oduro stressed the need for innovative financing models and equitable resource distribution to bridge the rural-urban gap and ensure all children have access to quality basic education.

The report also raised concerns about the declining quality of education and disparities between rural and urban areas stemming from insufficient resources, teacher quality, and management challenges.

To address this, the government is called to invest strategically to ensure equitable distribution of educational resources nationwide.

Efforts to strengthen school management through national leadership standards and improved teacher development, especially in rural areas, are deemed essential.

The discussion on education financing highlighted declines since the introduction of Free Secondary Education, emphasizing the need for an equitable framework for distributing education funds with a focus on basic education.

The report pleads for enhancing teacher motivation and welfare, including improved accommodation, allowances, and salaries, particularly for teachers in deprived areas.

It recognizes Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), faith-based organisations, and alumni associations as crucial stakeholders and recommends establishing a framework to increase their effectiveness and impact.

In addressing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the committee noted the inadequacy in infrastructure and financing, urging the government to bolster investments and diversify TVET education to create more appeal.

Accessibility and inclusivity in education infrastructure, particularly for marginalized students, were also emphasized, advocating the full implementation of inclusive education policies.

Concerns extended to tertiary education, where significant infrastructure deficits hinder student admissions. The committee recommends increased investment in tertiary facilities and the establishment of a dedicated National Research Fund to optimize research efforts.

Finally, it called for a comprehensive review of the education curriculum and assessment systems to ensure they meet the demands of educational transformation and sustainable development.