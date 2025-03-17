Government affirms commitment to transformative education reforms 

By Paul Mamattah

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has emphasized the government’s commitment to building an inclusive, equitable, and transformative education system for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Education Forum in Accra, she stated that the Committee’s report will serve as the foundation for shaping and implementing educational policies aimed at addressing the nation’s pressing education challenges.

The National Education Forum, initiated by the government, sought to gather input from various stakeholders, including parents, students, civil society organisations (CSOs), and other sector players, to refine education delivery and improve outcomes for the country.

The Committee began its work on February 18, 2025, with an initial forum held in Ho, engaging stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the education sector.

The forum was held under the theme, “Transforming Education for a Sustainable Future,” aligning with the government’s vision of creating an enhanced education system that nurtures talents, fosters innovation, and equips students with globally competitive skills for the rapidly evolving world of work.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, stated that the National Education Forum underscores the importance of education reform as a shared responsibility and collective journey.

She stressed that achieving transformative change requires the involvement of all voices, perspectives, and stakeholders.

“Education reform is not a task for the government alone; it is a collective effort that demands the participation of every Ghanaian,” she said.

The Vice President, assured members of the Committee that their recommendations would not be ignored or left to gather dust on the shelf.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the proposed reforms and providing regular updates to the public to build trust and enhance transparency.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, re-echoed President Mahama’s remarks and pledged to deepen partnerships with stakeholders to support every child’s learning journey through the practice of learning teams.

She also emphasized the need to make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) more attractive, ensuring that students pursue TVET out of interest and strength rather than as a last resort.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, commended the Committee members and stakeholders for their dedication and tireless efforts in completing the engagements within the scheduled time.

She expressed optimism that the recommendations from the forum would pave the way for a more robust and inclusive education system that leaves no child behind.

In his address, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, assured stakeholders that the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, will uphold the academic freedom of tertiary institutions without interference.

“The National Education Forum and the ideas, recommendations, and blueprints it generates are pivotal to securing a sustainable future for Ghana. Rest assured, this remains our utmost priority,” he stated.

The Minister, also unveiled plans to operationalize the National Research Fund, with initial funding to be sourced through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund). Furthermore, he announced that 2% of GETFund allocations would be dedicated to advancing technical and vocational education.

Iddrisu, also revealed the introduction of a new local scholarship programme, enabling public universities to sponsor five Ph.D. students each year.

These initiatives, he explained, are integral to the government’s broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s education system and equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to implementing the Forum’s recommendations.

He expressed eagerness to receive the final report by the government, which will serve as a roadmap for policy implementation and transformative change in the education sector.

The National Education Forum, marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to address systemic challenges in the education sector and ensure that every Ghanaian child has access to quality education.

As the government moves forward with implementing the Committee’s recommendations, stakeholders remain hopeful that these reforms will transform the education landscape and secure a brighter future for the nation.