Alban Bagbin and others lead 9th Parliament from tomorrow 

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has officially directed the Parliamentary Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to nominate Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South Constituency, Volta Region is billed to be the First Deputy Speaker, while the Second Deputy Speaker position, is between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi of the Asante-Akim Central constituency and Andrew Asiamah Amoako of the Fomena constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The Fomena MP, who is already serving in the position, is most likely to get the slot.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin of Effutu Constituency in Central Region, leads the Minority side, but the NDC side of the House according to insiders, will be kept intact with Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, leading until the release of the Ministerial list by President Mahama after his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Mahama’s decision, which follows extensive consultations with the leadership of the NDC, highlights Bagbin’s distinguished service to Parliament.

Insiders say, Mr Mahama is relying on Mr Bagbin’s long service in the House as a Member of Parliament (MP) since 1992, serving as Minority Leader for eight years, Majority Leader from 2009 to 2010 and Speaker of Parliament in the last four years to steer affairs of the House.

If confirmed, he will become the first individual to serve two uninterrupted terms as Speaker under presidents from opposing political parties: Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Mahama of the NDC.

Historically, the late Justice Daniel Francis Annan, was the first to serve two terms as Speaker, from 1993 to 1996 and 1997 to 2000, during Jerry John Rawlings’ presidency.

However, subsequent Speakers, including Peter Ala Adjetey, Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes, Justice Bamford Addo, Edward Doe Adjaho, and Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye, each served only one term.

His steady leadership in the House is credited with navigating a divided Parliament, where disputes over which party constituted the Majority halted many of Akufo-Addo’s government initiatives pushing private member bills, such as the anti-homosexual and lesbian legislation through the House, sparking a nationwide controversy and anger from religious bodies.

The nomination is also seen as a reward for Bagbin’s adept handling of parliamentary affairs, which often left the government struggling to advance its agenda, following the defection of some NPP MPs, who either went independent or switched party allegiances.

The announcement was made via an official statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Special Aide to the President-elect, yesterday, Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Born on September 24, 1957, Alban Bagbin, currently serves as Speaker of the 8th Parliament, a position he assumed on January 7, 2021, with support from both NDC and NPP MPs.

Beyond Parliament, Bagbin, also served as Ghana’s Minister for Health from January 2012 to February 2013.

He represented the Nadowli North, later renamed Nadowli West Constituency in the Upper West Region in the 1st through 7th Parliaments of the Fourth Republic.

In 2019, Bagbin contested the NDC’s presidential primaries, but lost to former President Mahama.

Meanwhile, Alban Bagbin, has pledged to “do more than before” and fully dedicate himself to the task ahead, if confirmed as the Speaker of Ghana’s Ninth Parliament.

President-elect Mahama, describing Bagbin as a seasoned leader with extensive experience, expressed confidence that his leadership would be crucial in navigating the challenges facing the legislative arm of government.

In accepting the nomination, Speaker Bagbin, expressed sincere gratitude to the President-elect, NDC leadership, and the party’s parliamentary executives for entrusting him with the responsibility.

“I am deeply humbled by His Excellency’s confidence in my ability to lead the august House as we begin a new chapter in our nation’s democratic journey,” Bagbin said.

Reflecting on his commitment to the principles of democracy and governance, Bagbin stated, “Throughout my years of service to Parliament and the people of Ghana, I have always remained loyal to Ghana and committed to the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law.”

As Speaker, Bagbin vowed to uphold these values while ensuring Parliament operates with integrity, transparency, and inclusiveness.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure the President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and the people of Ghana that I will, more than before, rededicate myself fully to the task ahead of the country, working to strengthen our democratic institutions and to ensure that Parliament remains an effective and responsive institution to the needs and hopes of the people,” he added.

The Speaker, also expressed his gratitude to the NDC National Executives and Parliamentary Leadership for granting him the opportunity to serve a second term as Speaker.