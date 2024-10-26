GeneralMajor 1

Alban Bagbin leads the way as Ghana hosts landmark gathering of African parliamentary leaders

Under the steady and distinguished leadership of Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ghana’s Parliament will, for the first time, host the 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

This event is not just another international gathering but a testament to Speaker Bagbin’s deeply held democratic values and his enduring commitment to fostering strong parliamentary institutions across the African continent.

With over three decades of experience in Parliament, Speaker Bagbin has become a respected voice in championing democratic values and good governance, both in Ghana and across the continent.

His leadership role as President of CoSPAL is a testament to his long-standing dedication to using parliaments as engines for development and accountability.

Hosting this assembly is a proud moment for Ghana, positioning the country as a key player in promoting unity and tackling Africa’s most pressing issues through cooperative governance.

Speaker Bagbin’s leadership highlights the critical role of parliaments in shaping Africa’s future. Through his work, Ghana continues to serve as a beacon of visionary leadership, demonstrating how parliamentary systems can unite people and build the foundations for a more democratic and prosperous continent.

The 2nd General Assembly of CoSPAL will take place in Accra, from Friday, 25th October to Sunday, 27th October 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City

