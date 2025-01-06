GaDangme pressure groups declare “War” on Akufo-Addo and Akyem Mafia for closing McDan’s Aviation

By Paul Mamattah

A group calling itself Coalition of GaDangme Pressure Groups, has strongly condemned what it perceives as unfair treatment of the Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

According to the group, McDan, like many accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneurs before him, is striving to contribute to the nation’s prosperity, while uplifting his GaDangme community and Ghanaians at large.

The management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), shut down the McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal, over a reported outstanding debt of over $3 million. The debt comprises land leases, rentals, and terminal charges accumulated over a period.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the coalition’s spokesperson, Jonathan Akrong, described the repeated shutdown of McDan Aviation, as deeply alarming.

He alleged that, the closures were linked to a broader “satanic agenda” detailed in the controversial Agyapadie Book on page four, paragraph three, claiming that these actions reflect a disturbing trend in the latter days of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The group accused a faction they referred to as the “Akyem Mafia” of orchestrating a plan to take control of Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA), suggesting that McDan’s business ventures are perceived as obstacles to this agenda.

Mr Akrong, further alleged that attempts to take over KIA during President Akufo-Addo’s first term, were met with resistance from airport workers, but the recent actions against McDan Aviation, signal a renewed effort in this direction.

The Coalition of GaDangme Pressure Groups, also alleged a calculated plot by President Akufo-Addo’s administration to take over the supervisory role of the KIA through strategic dismissals and targeted actions against businesses like McDan Aviation.

The group accused the government of removing key individuals, such as Hopeson Adorye, the former Head of Security at KIA, and Yaw Kwakwa, the former Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), to pave the way for the appointment of the President’s relative in a supervisory role.

They claim this move is part of a broader scheme to facilitate corrupt practices and enable the President’s associates to dominate KIA operations.

The group further alleged that the shutdown of McDan Aviation was a calculated step to entrench this agenda.

By sidelining McDan’s aviation business, they argue, the President’s family and friends would be positioned to launch their aviation ventures and other enterprises at KIA, consolidating their control over the airport.

The first shutdown of McDan Aviation reportedly drew significant public outcry, particularly from the GaDangme community, given McDan’s standing as a prominent figure from the GaDangme ethnic group.

According to the group, this backlash provided an opportunity for the alleged conspirators to terminate Yaw Kwakwa’s appointment as GACL Managing Director under the guise of resolving the controversy.

The GaDangme Pressure Groups described the alleged actions as “wicked and atrocious,” accusing the government of prioritizing its interests over national development.

The group cited Herald’s online reports on February 17, 2022, that exposed a web of connections between President Akufo-Addo’s loyal friends and family members and various businesses operating at KIA.

According to the pressure group, Benedict Peters, a Nigerian associated with President Akufo-Addo, owns Frontiers Health Service, a COVID-19 testing company at KIA.

They added that Femi Adetola, another Nigerian friend, manages a section of the airport catering to “Commercially important passengers.” President Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Valerie Obaze, formerly an Ambassador to the Czech Republic, is linked to the Duty-Free Shop at KIA Terminal 3.

Additionally, the report reveals close ties between Paul Adom Otchere, Board Chairman of GACL, and other individuals linked to the management of KIA.

These connections raise concerns of a deliberate effort to gain control over KIA, a valuable state asset, and consolidate power among President Akufo-Addo’s inner circle, as outlined in the controversial Agyapadie book.

They have called on Ghanaians to resist such schemes and demand accountability from those in power.

The groups also called on the government to cease any alleged targeting of Mr. Daniel McKorley and to ensure a level playing field for all Ghanaian businesses, irrespective of regional or ethnic affiliations.