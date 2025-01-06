US job claims drop to 9-month low, investors should stay positioned for high-rates 

“The sharp drop in US jobless claims is a wake-up call for investors,” says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group , one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

“It’s yet another indicator that the world’s largest economy remains extraordinarily robust, even as inflation and elevated interest rates persist. This is not the time to sit on the sidelines. It’s time to seize the opportunities emerging from a strong economy.”

The latest data from the Labor Department reveals that jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 211,000 last week, the lowest level since March.

This surprising drop signals an exceptionally resilient labor market and reinforces that most US workers continue to enjoy unusually high job security. The four-week average of claims, a more reliable measure of labor market trends, also declined by 3,500 to 223,250, further underscoring economic strength.

These numbers are a double-edged sword. While they highlight the US economy’s ability to power through challenges, they also reinforce the likelihood that inflation will remain sticky, forcing interest rates to stay higher for longer.

“This means adapting to a high-rate environment while capitalizing on sectors that stand to benefit from robust economic growth,” notes the deVere CEO.

The Fed has made it clear that it will do what’s necessary to bring inflation under control, but this doesn’t mean the economy is cooling in a way that justifies rate cuts anytime soon.

“Investors need to prepare for this reality.”

A resilient labor market fuels consumer spending, which bodes well for sectors such as technology, industrials, and discretionary goods. At the same time, fixed-income investments remain appealing, with elevated yields providing opportunities for diversification.

The US dollar, buoyed by a strong economy and the Fed’s hawkish stance, is likely to retain its strength. However, this poses challenges for emerging markets, which could see further capital outflows.

“Savvy investors will focus on long-term opportunities in these regions while managing short-term volatility.”

These jobless claims figures are a reminder that resilience defines the US economy. But investors must also understand that resilience comes with challenges, particularly for inflation and interest rates. Those who act decisively and strategically now are the ones who will benefit in the months to come.

Nigel Green concludes: “With the US economy continuing to defy expectations, investors are urged to take a proactive approach to seize opportunities.”