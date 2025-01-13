US Jobs Report: No Fed rate cuts in sight, predicts deVere CEO

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to implement any rate cuts in the foreseeable future, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The latest nonfarm payrolls data underscores a resilient US economy, with 256,000 jobs added in December, far surpassing expectations.

The unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%, further solidifying the case for sustained economic strength.

Nigel Green of deVere Group says: “These figures confirm what we’ve been saying for a couple of months: the Fed’s not cutting any time soon.

“The robust labor market and persistently high inflation provide compelling reasons for the Fed to maintain its current policy stance.

“While some market participants had speculated on potential monetary easing in 2025, this data shatters such hopes.

“Investors must adapt to a reality where rates remain elevated, presenting both challenges and opportunities.”

Inflation, though moderating from its peak, remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. A strong jobs market fuels consumer spending, which in turn bolsters price pressures.

This dynamic makes it nearly impossible for the Fed to justify rate cuts without risking a resurgence of inflation.

Nigel Green continues: “The latest jobs report is a wake-up call for anyone betting on rate cuts in the near term. The Fed’s priority remains clear: to control inflation and sustain economic stability. Investors must recalibrate their strategies accordingly.”

The message is clear for investors: act now to position yourself for this new economic paradigm. Elevated interest rates reshape the landscape, favoring certain asset classes while challenging others.

Fixed income becomes increasingly attractive, with higher yields offering compelling opportunities. At the same time, sectors resilient to higher borrowing costs, such as tech and healthcare, continue to present growth potential.

“However, complacency is not an option. Markets are inherently forward-looking, and those who delay repositioning their portfolios risk falling behind.”

The strong jobs report has also buoyed the dollar, as higher yields attract global capital. This dynamic poses challenges for emerging markets, where dollar-denominated debt becomes more expensive, but also creates openings for savvy investors to capitalize on currency fluctuations.

“We are advising clients to take a proactive approach,” adds the deVere CEO.

“In this environment, cash is not king – strategic investment is. Diversification, careful sector selection, and a focus on quality assets will be crucial for tackling the months ahead.”

The Federal Reserve’s next policy decision is due January 29.