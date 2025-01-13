Court hears contempt case against COP Yohuno, two others today

The Land Division of the Accra High Court, has issued a notice to parties in the matter of an application for committal for contempt filed by Theophilus Teiko Tagoe and another, against three senior officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The hearing is scheduled to take place today, Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The respondents in the case, include COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Deputy Inspector General of Police, who has been cited as the 1st respondent.

ASP Malaika Jibril of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, is named as the 2nd respondent, while Superintendent Bawa Alhassan of the Ghana Police Service at Akropong, is the 3rd respondent.

The case, brought under the jurisdiction of the Republic, accuses the respondents of alleged contempt of court.

Details of the allegations are expected to emerge during the hearing.

The outcome of the case, could have significant implications for the respondents and the Ghana Police Service as a whole.