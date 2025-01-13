GeneralMajor 1

Court hears contempt case against COP Yohuno, two others today

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Land Division of the Accra High Court, has issued a notice to parties in the matter of an application for committal for contempt filed by Theophilus Teiko Tagoe and another, against three senior officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The hearing is scheduled to take place today, Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The respondents in the case, include COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Deputy Inspector General of Police, who has been cited as the 1st respondent.

ASP Malaika Jibril of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, is named as the 2nd respondent, while Superintendent Bawa Alhassan of the Ghana Police Service at Akropong, is the 3rd respondent.

The case, brought under the jurisdiction of the Republic, accuses the respondents of alleged contempt of court.

More Read

EC’s ‘illegal redeclarations’ must be challenged in court – Srem Sai

Bawumia’s right-hand man distances him from illegal deputy IGP appointment
Assemblyman and 11 Others Convicted in Major Mahama Murder Case; 2 Acquitted
Gold scam soils Ghana’s image in US court

Details of the allegations are expected to emerge during the hearing.

The outcome of the case, could have significant implications for the respondents and the Ghana Police Service as a whole.

You Might Also Like

EC’s ‘illegal redeclarations’ must be challenged in court – Srem Sai

Bawumia’s right-hand man distances him from illegal deputy IGP appointment

Assemblyman and 11 Others Convicted in Major Mahama Murder Case; 2 Acquitted

Gold scam soils Ghana’s image in US court

Share this Article
Previous Article US Jobs Report: No Fed rate cuts in sight, predicts deVere CEO
Next Article ORAL exposes  State property grab by Akufo-Addo officials
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Former President Akufo-Addo’s statue in Sekondi pulled down by unknown individuals
Major 2 Major Politics
Oppong-Nkrumah caught up in  US$5 million gov’t housing deal
Business Major 1
Tussle emerges in NDC over local gov’t ministry
General Major 1
Mahama rolls out three key manifesto promises
General Major 1
Lost your password?