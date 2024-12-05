Budget chaos in France and South Korea strengthens case for Bitcoin

Political turbulence in France and South Korea is reigniting global debates on the appeal of decentralized, non-government-backed currencies, such as Bitcoin.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, comes as in France, a no-confidence vote is poised to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s fragile coalition.

The looming political fallout, fueled by an unresolved budget crisis and mounting deficit concerns, threatens further instability in Europe’s second-largest economy.

Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin has warned that ousting the government would exacerbate fiscal challenges and fuel public anxiety.

Meanwhile, in a drastic move that echoes a dark chapter of South Korea’s past, President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law, citing threats from opposition leaders.

The decision, amid a budget impasse in parliament, marks the first such declaration since the military dictatorship of the 1980s.

The specter of authoritarian measures in a leading Asian democracy has rattled markets and citizens alike.

Nigel Green says: “When governments falter or act unpredictably, people inevitably seek alternatives that don’t rely on institutional trust. That’s where decentralized currencies come in.”

Unlike fiat currencies, which are subject to political whims and policy decisions, digital assets like Bitcoin operate independently of government control.

Their decentralized nature helps with concerns regarding security, transparency, and resistance to manipulation, making them increasingly attractive in times of political uncertainty.

“When that trust is shaken—as we’re seeing in both France and South Korea—people look for assets that are not susceptible to government interference. Non-government currencies offer precisely that.”

deVere’s forecasts indicate that the current political turmoil will likely accelerate the adoption of digital currencies across Europe and Asia, in particular.

Digital assets typically also offer practical advantages: lower transaction costs, faster cross-border payments, and greater financial inclusion, especially for those underserved by traditional banking systems.

For investors, the message is clear: political risk is a growing factor that cannot be ignored.

Diversification into decentralized assets is becoming a prudent strategy to hedge against instability in government-backed financial systems.

The deVere chief executive predicts that Bitcoin, which has already experienced significant gains this year, almost hitting $100,000, will likely continue to climb.

The implications extend beyond individual portfolios. Institutions and corporations are also recognizing the strategic value of holding digital assets. From tech giants to hedge funds, the move toward crypto is gathering momentum.

“As France braces for its most consequential no-confidence vote in decades, and South Korea faces the repercussions of martial law, the world watches anxiously.

“The outcomes in both countries will undoubtedly shape global market sentiment and policy decisions in the weeks and months ahead,” concludes Nigel Green.