‘NPP is a cabal of family and friends’ – John Dramani Mahama

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

Former President John Dramani Mahama, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become a party of a cabal of family and friends who have not only expropriated the country’s resources to themselves but also neglected their own party members. According to him, Ghanaians from the length and breadth of the country have been calling on him to come back and rescue the country from its current economic doldrums.

Former President Mahama was addressing party supporters and stakeholders as part of his two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

The former President’s ‘Building Ghana’ working visit to the Volta Region was greeted with a rousing welcome not only at Sogakope, the first stop, but also the other parts of the region.

Hundreds (100s) of supporters and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region in addition to several chiefs and queenmothers, took part in the stakeholder meetings that got all the venues not only full to capacity but also charged with moments of joy during the arrival of the flagbearer of the NDC in the region.

Members of the Council of Elders of the party, former government appointees including the former Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), the Volta Regional MPs’ caucus, branch, constituency, regional and national executives as well as former ambassadors and high commissioners amongst others were heavily represented at the events.

Party stalwarts such as the Rt. Edward Doe Adzaho, Ken Dzirasa, Henry K. Ametepee, Joe Gidisu, Alex Segbefia, Sylvester Mensah, Sena Dansua, Mrs. Azumah-Mensah, Clement Kofi Humado, Kofi Attoh, Francis Komla Ganyaglo, Capt. (Retd) George Nfodjo as well as Col. (Retd) Cyril Necku, were present at the events.

At the Sogakope durbar in the South Tongu District, a minute’s silence was held for the Founder of the Party and former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaker after speaker did not mince words on the current excruciating hardship Ghanaians are facing under the current NPP government. Former President John Dramani Mahama described the NPP as a party of cabal of family and friends who have mismanaged the country’s resources for selfish interests.

The former President noted that the NPP claims they are democrats but people are afraid to speak their minds in the party, resulting in the mess Ghana has been plunged into due to their acts of omission and commission.

The NDC flagbearer said Ghana has become not only a model of shame, indebtedness and hopelessness but also a country of corruption. According to him, the available corruption stories are deeper than what Ghanaians have heard and seen so far, adding that the real economic mess would be revealed when the NPP leaves office in January. 2025.

Former President Mahama also touched on the unity of the party, explaining that it is crucial for wrestling power form the NPP in the upcoming elections. He stressed the need for the NDC not to make the same unpardonable mistakes the NPP is currently making when the party returns to power. ‘Our stay in powder would be dependent on how we perform. We must govern better, be more transparent and accountable, modest and humble and also eschew arrogance from our body politic’, former President Mahama pointed out.

He called on Ghanaians to be extra vigilant in the December, 2024 pols to avoid cheating and rigging of the elections. In his view, the only way the NPP can win this year’s elections is to embark on a rigging spree of the polls. ‘I am certain in my mind that if we have free and fair elections in the country, the NDC would win’.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Council of Elders of the party, Hon. Dan Abodakpi noted that the Volta Region has over the years been the pacesetter for the development of the country. According to him, the region must be recognized for its contribution under a future NDC government which according to him is eminent.

He described the cynicism, hopelessness and frustrations of the people as scary, adding that the need for the restoration of the hope of the people is rife. Mr. Abodakpi reminded the party members that the NDC would not get power just for the sake of it. ‘We have to work hard, develop the committed spirit and work united and closely as an army to restore power in January, 2025.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey reminded the party supporters that the Volta Region is the spiritual home of the NDC and that the party’s job is not only about politics but also the soul of the region. He therefore gave the assurance that as leaders, they would work hard to protect every single vote in the December elections in order to deliver the victory for the party both at the presidential and parliamentary levels.

Mr. Kwetey emphasized that the days when the region contributed its lion share in votes for the party and government in power and had less in development, were gone.

The General Secretary accused the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of what he described as ‘several sins he committed against John Dramani Mahama and the state’ and urged Mr. Mahama to focus on policy during his campaign for the year and leave Dr. Bawumia for the leadership of the party to handle.

According to him, the NDC would expose the Vice President in the coming weeks and months.

The Minority Chief Whip and MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza lauded the former President for his 24-hour economy vision and the intention to review the teacher licensure examination policy when he returns to power.

He described the conduct of the recent District Assembly elections by the Electoral Commission (EC) as illegal. He argued that the non-use of the indelible ink in the exercise makes it null and void because it is in the law.

He hinted that the Minority would take up the issue when the House resumes sooner than later.

Mr Agbodza warned government to desist from its funny tactics of deploying security personnel especially soldiers to the Volta Region during elections to intimidates voters in general and Voltaians in particular.

According to him, this would not happen again in this year’s general elections.

Chairman of the Volta MPs’ caucus and MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah lamented that since the inception of the NPP government on 7th January, 2017, the Volta Region has been forgotten in all development projects by the NPP. He disclosed that apart from securing all the eighteen (18) seats in the region, other seats across the country where Voltaians live and reside would also be vigorously pursued.

Hon. Bedzrah was grateful to the Council of Elders as well as the Regional Executives for greatly assisting to resolve all the petty squabbles of the party in the region.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mawutor Agbavitor accused the governing NPP of embarking on a policy of exclusion and wondered why anyone would want to vote again for a government that has imposed excruciating hardships on the Ghanaian people in the past seven (7) years.

Mr Agbavitor assured the flagbearer and the people of the Volta Region that the NDC would deliver all the eighteen (18) seats of the region, including the Hohoe MP seat which is currently being held by John Peter Amewu.

Earlier on his welcome address, MP for the South Tongu Constituency, Wisdom Mensah Kobena Woyome expressed the deepest gratitude of the people of the area and the Volta Region to the flagbearer for his humanitarian relief items support to the flood victims of the region in the recent Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage.

He described the gesture as very profound and timely.

Mr Woyome noted that the constituency has consistently been and remains the stronghold of the NDC, assuring that such a history would be repeated in the December, 2024 polls.