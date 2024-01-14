GeneralMajor 2

Mahama family commemorates 20th anniversary of Late Matriarch, Joyce Abla Tamakloe

On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Mahama family will come together to solemnly mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of their beloved mother, Joyce Abla Tamakloe.

She departed exactly two decades ago on January 15, 2004, in a South African hospital after bravely facing a prolonged illness.

The commemorative event is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Accra, near the Flagstaff House.

Affectionately called Auntie Joyce, she was the biological mother of Divine, Hawa Agyeman, Ibrahim Mahama, and Inusah, fondly called “Energy.”

In addition to her roles in the family, she held respected positions as a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Hailing from Whuti near Anloga in the Volta Region, Auntie Joyce’s legacy will be remembered and celebrated at the church event.

The commemoration will be followed by a reception off the Spintex Road, Martey Carpenter Road, near FC Beauty College.

A family notice has been circulated, specifying an all-white dress code for the occasion, emphasizing the solemnity of this remembrance.

