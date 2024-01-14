AFCON 2023: Cape Verde shocks Ghana to go top of Group B

Gary Rodrigues scored late in added time to seal all three points for Cape Verde in their opening game against Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The substitute made the difference when the game seemed to be heading for a draw scoring to make it 2-1.

Cape Verde stunned Ghana in the early stages of the game as Jameiro Monteiro capitalised on a rebound to open the scoring after 17 minutes.

The forward was the quickest to react to a spill from Richard Ofori after Ryan Mendes shot from a long range.

The Blue Sharks continued to press Ghana after taking the lead but it was the Black Stars who threatened in the final third of the pitch.

Majeed Ashimeru was denied his maiden goal for the national after his brilliant strike was ruled out for offside after Ransford-Yeboah was adjudged to have interfered with the goalkeeper’s view.

Ghana headed into the break on the losing side to the delight of the Islanders.

Chris Hughton’s men came back from the recess the better side and were rewarded right away with Djiku netting the equaliser.

The Fenerbahce central defender ended up on a Jordan Ayew corner to draw his side levelled.

Djiku turned saviour once again as he made two goal-saving clearances to keep the Black Stars in the game.

Ofori was called into action in the final 10 minutes of the game and stepped up on both occasions to deny Cape Verde.

However, a moment of clumsy defending from the Black Stars saw Cape Verde retake the lead and hand Ghana a frustrating defeat.

Ghana will face Egypt in their next game on January 18 looking to bounce back from the loss.