Teacher launches financial support for aspiring medical student from Mawuli School

In a heartfelt plea, Adih Ebenezer, a dedicated teacher with 17 years of experience, has reached out to well-wishers for assistance in fulfilling the dream of his exceptional former student, Clinton Kpofianu.

Describing Clinton as the most brilliant student he has taught in his teaching career, Ebenezer highlighted Clinton’s remarkable journey from a challenging background in Ehie to excelling academically at Mawuli SHS in Ho, where he secured a spot on the National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) team.

After completing his SHS education in 2022 with outstanding WASSCE results, Clinton faced a devastating blow when his father, his sole support, passed away the same year. This tragedy brought Ebenezer and Clinton even closer, evolving their relationship from teacher-student to a father and son bond.

Despite Clinton’s academic achievements, his dream of becoming a medical doctor is now under threat.

Financial constraints have cast a shadow on his admission to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Ebenezer revealed that Clinton, in a distressing call on Friday morning, shared the disheartening news that the person who promised to support him financially had backed out. This setback jeopardizes Clinton’s chance to pursue medicine at UHAS.

In a bid to salvage Clinton’s dream, Ebenezer has courageously taken to social media to seek assistance, inspired by similar success stories.

He is urging people to contribute to raising the required amount of Ghc14,686.54 for Clinton’s fees and hostel accommodation.

Time is of the essence, as the deadline for payment is looming.

Originally scheduled for the same Friday, negotiations allowed an extension until Monday, January 15, 2024 – today.

Ebenezer has provided his personal number (0246723013) for those willing to contribute, under the name Adih Ebenezer Kudadze Kwame.

The call for support is being done with hope and optimism, to ensure that Clinton’s aspirations are not eclipsed by poverty, death and financial hardships.

Let’s unite to help Clinton embark on his journey toward becoming a medical professional.

Sharing and contributing are pivotal in making this dream a reality.