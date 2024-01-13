Samira Bawumia involved in fatal road accident

The wife of the vice-president and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Samira Bawumia, has been involved in a severe road accident resulting in one confirmed fatality, a source has confirmed to asaaseradio.com.

However, the second lady is reported to be fine as she did not sustain any serious injury.

According to the source, the second lady was travelling to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus narrowly collided with her entourage but unfortunately ran into two cars after hers.

This resulted in the death of one person in Samira Bawumia’s entourage.

More soon…