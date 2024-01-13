Allow Atta Mills to rest in peace – Brother

Brother of the late former President Atta-Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills is appealing to the government and former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho to allow his [John Atta-Mills] name to rest in peace.

His comments follow President Akufo-Addo’s backing calls for the late John Atta-Mills’ autopsy report to be captured in official public records.

This comes after Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi, accompanied by Mr Anyidoho raised concerns that they were yet to receive the autopsy result of the late head of state after 11 years.

According to the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem legislator, who is also a sibling to the late Prof Atta-Mills, he could not fathom why these individuals are extremely concerned about this matter when the report, per his assertion, is already one in the public records.

“What is the obsession about this autopsy report? If Koku Anyidoho is minded, he used to work for President John Evans Atta-Mills. Do you think the President was buried just like a chicken?” he said on Joy FM’s Midday News on January 13, 2024.

He explained that the family had been handed the autopsy result adding that if the aforementioned individuals were concerned about the late President’s result they must perform due diligence.

“Go to the AMA, they have a copy of the autopsy report. They gave us the burial certificate. Go to the 37 military hospital, there is a copy of the autopsy report over there. Those who performed the autopsy are still alive. I am not the one to give them a copy of it,” he argued.

Again, the legislator said he did not share family ties with the said individual requesting for Professor Mills affectionately called Asomdwe Hene’s autopsy result.

On the back of this, he vehemently said “How come whenever it gets to election time involving President Mahama then all these autopsy reports and everything come up? Look NPP, Koku Anyidoho, if you don’t have anything to campaign on, please leave the peaceful Professor John Evans Atta-Mills to rest in Peace.”