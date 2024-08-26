YEA Skills Programme to graduate 10,000 trainees tomorrow

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to pass out 10,000 trainees from its skills training programme in a ceremony to be held at Valley View University, Techiman campus, Bono East Region, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The event marks a significant milestone in the agency’s efforts to equip Ghanaian youth with employable skills and contribute to the reduction of unemployment in the country.

A key highlight of the event will be the launch of the GHartisan app, an innovative online platform where the profiles of all trained artisans will be listed.



This App aims to connect artisans with people seeking their services in various trades, making it easier for users to find skilled professionals in their local areas.

Additionally, the distribution of starter packs to graduates will be a significant step towards enabling them to establish their own businesses and contribute to the economy.

The event will be graced by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who will serve as the Special Guest of Honour. His presence underscores the government’s commitment to youth development and employment creation.

Other notable speakers include the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who will address the importance of skills development in tackling unemployment, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency, Kofi Baah Agyapong, who will discuss the impact of the YEA’s initiatives over the years, especially when he took over the agency two years ago.

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister for Bono East, who will host the event, is also expected to deliver a speech, highlighting the regional benefits of the programme.

The event is expected to draw a large audience, including government officials, stakeholders in the employment sector, and the general public, all eager to witness the strides being made by YEA, under the young affable CEO, Kofi Agyapong in tackling youth unemployment in the country.