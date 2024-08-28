Engage Skilled YEA personnel on Agenda 111 Projects

…CEO pleads as 10,000 pass out in 10 trades

Over 10,000 trainees, have graduated from the Youth Employment Agency’s (YEA) Skills Training Programme, with a call on the government to integrate these newly skilled professionals into key national projects, such as Agenda 111.

At a graduation ceremony held at Valley View University in Techiman, Bono East Region, YEA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Baah Agyepong, celebrated the accomplishments of the first cohort of 20,000 trainees, who have undergone six months of intensive training in various trades.

These trades, include carpentry, beauty care, auto works, welding, electrical work, and more, equipping the youth with practical skills for self-employment and national development.

“This is not just a day of celebration but a day of history in the making,” Agyepong said. “We are witnessing the passing out of 10,006 talented young men and women who are now ready to contribute to our nation’s growth.”

Mr Agyepong, took the opportunity to appeal to the government through Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who was present at the event, to employ these skilled artisans in ongoing and future public projects.

“These skilled professionals are ready to contribute to the nation’s growth. We plead with the government to immediately rope in these artisans onto all Agenda 111 projects. Let these young men and women be part of the hands that build the hospitals our districts need,” he stated.

The YEA’s training programme, which Agyepong initiated shortly after assuming office in October 2022, is designed to provide sustainable, long-term employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth. This shift from traditional short-term employment modules to hands-on skills training marks a strategic redirection of YEA’s resources and focus.

Agyepong touched on the success stories of trainees like Rose Asante and Alidu Adamu, who overcame significant personal challenges to become skilled professionals through the programme.

“Today, we celebrate Rose and Alidu, who are no longer defined by their circumstances but by their potential,” he said, urging the graduates to uphold integrity and trust as they embark on their new careers.

To further support the graduates, YEA, has provided each trainee with a starter pack, ensuring they have the necessary tools to start their businesses immediately.

Additionally, Agyepong announced the launch of the GHArtisan App, a digital platform designed to connect Ghanaians with certified artisans, thereby simplifying the process of hiring skilled workers across the country.

As the government embarks on transformative projects like Agenda 111, which aims to build hospitals in every district, the integration of these newly trained artisans is seen as a critical step toward reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.

“We cannot do this alone,” Agyepong reminded the audience, stressing the need for government policies that prioritize the employment of YEA-trained artisans in all district-level projects.

“By hiring these young stars, you’re not just getting top-notch work; you’re also playing your part in reducing unemployment and lifting up our community.”

The event marks a new chapter for the thousands of graduates, who are now equipped to transform their lives and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s development.

“The time is now to make your families, the government, and yourselves proud,” Agyepong told the graduates.