NPP flagbearer unveils his anti-corruption strategy

…Proposes unified legislation for agencies

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to pass legislation that brings together all the anti-corruption agencies in the country, if he wins the 2024 Presidential Election.

This, he said is to consolidate their efforts to work together in combating the canker of corruption in the country.

Dr Bawumia, who is promising an upgrade in every facet of national life in response to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “reset” agenda, cited the creation of the Officer of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) by the Akufo-Addo government, saying it’s about time that all the agencies are brought together under a one legislation framework to work in harmony in addressing corruption.

Dr Bawumia, described digitalisation as the key to combating corruption in the country, citing the significant impact of the Ghana card on the public sector payroll.

According to him, the introduction of the Ghana card, has provided a unique identity for 18 million adult Ghanaians, enabling the detection and elimination of ghost workers and pensioners, and resulting in substantial savings for the country.

Speaking during a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Dr Bawumia, expressed confidence in the effectiveness of digitalisation in tackling corruption, stating that it has helped address long-standing issues.

He highlighted the identification and elimination of 29,000 ghost pensioners by SSNIT, saving GH¢400 million, and the detection of 44,000 ghost service personnel by the National Service Secretariat, saving over GH¢350 million.

The NPP flagbearer, noted that digitalisation has enabled the elimination of all ghost workers on the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll, marking a significant advancement in the fight against corruption.

“Digitalisation holds the key to dealing with corruption. When I look at the impact of the Ghana card on the public sector payroll, it gives me a lot of confidence that we are on the right path to deal with corruption ex-anti. The Ghana card provides a unique identity that by fingerprint for every adult Ghanaian so far, we’ve issued 18 million Ghana cards so far.”

“When we look at SSNIT for example, when they look through their pensioner and tried to make sure that everybody had a unique identity on the payroll. They found out 29,000 ghost pensioners, just because of the Ghana card and that saved SSNIT almost 400 million Ghana cedis.”

“National Service Secretariat found 44,000 ghost service personnel, saving over 350 million cedis. using digitalisation and the Ghana card, we’ve been able to eliminate all ghost workers on the controller and Accountant payroll and that’s a major advancement in the fight against corruption because these are the things that have been there for a very long time, but digitalisation is helping us to deal with it.”

The NPP flagbearer, who spoke on a wide range of issues, hailed the Gold for Oil programme, as a pivotal initiative that rescued the economy from collapse.

He emphasised that, the programme’s success was crucial in preventing economic downfall.

He told the media, “Without the gold purchase programme and the gold for oil programme, this economy would have collapsed.”

The engagement with the media, provided a revealing glimpse into the government’s strategic direction as Ghana navigates the complex challenges of economic recovery and digital transformation.

The event, which brought together a cross-section of journalists and media practitioners, and was marked by candid discussions on key national issues, as well as Dr Bawumia’s clear articulation of his vision for Ghana’s future.

On the state of Ghana’s economy, particularly in the face of global economic uncertainties, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the difficulties posed by external factors such as global inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.

However, he emphasized the government’s proactive measures to stabilize the economy, including monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation and efforts to strengthen the cedi, had helped to ameliorate the impact on Ghanaians.

The NPP flagbearer, was optimistic about Ghana’s economic outlook, noting that the government’s focus on prudent fiscal management and investment in key sectors such as agriculture and industry would foster sustainable growth.

He highlighted the importance of resilience and innovation in ensuring that the nation’s economy not only recovers but also thrives in the long term.

At the heart of Dr Bawumia’s address was the ongoing digital transformation initiatives spearheaded by the government.

He underscored the success of several flagship projects, including the digital property address system, the Ghana Card, and mobile money interoperability. These initiatives, according to the Vice President, are crucial in driving financial inclusion, improving public service delivery, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the economy.



Dr Bawumia, pointed out that these digital tools are already making a tangible impact on the lives of Ghanaians, from facilitating easier access to government services to reducing the cost of transactions. He also spoke about future plans to expand these initiatives, including the introduction of more digital platforms to streamline business processes and promote entrepreneurship.

He admitted challenges in infrastructure development, particularly in areas such as roads, healthcare, and education.

The Vice-President, assured the media that the government remains committed to addressing these challenges through sustained investments and strategic partnerships.

He, however, highlighted ongoing projects aimed at improving road networks across the country, as well as efforts to enhance healthcare delivery through the construction of new hospitals and the upgrading of existing facilities. He also mentioned the government’s initiatives in the education sector, which include the expansion of the Free SHS program and the provision of more resources to improve the quality of education.

Concerning the 2024 general elections, Dr Bawumia addressed concerns about national security and the importance of maintaining peace. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process, emphasizing that security agencies are being adequately prepared to handle any potential challenges.

Dr Bawumia, also touched on regional security issues, stressing the importance of collaboration with neighbouring countries to combat terrorism and other cross-border threats.

He assured the public that the government is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the nation’s peace and stability.