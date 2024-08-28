Reject “divisive” Mahama-Napo

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has been described as a divisive person, so he is not fit to be the president of Ghana again.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of Dr Bawumia, who made the remarks, said Ghana needs a leader who can unite the country.

He said, John Mahama’s public utterances, always have the tendency of creating cracks and tension among the citizenry, which is unfortunate.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, is a unifier, so he is the right person to occupy the highest seat in the country.

“The president should be the father for the country and its citizens, so we need Dr. Bawumia, who has the traits of a unifier”, he said at Mpasatia in the Atwima Nwabiagya south constituency on Tuesday.

Dr Prempeh, said John Mahama is fond of playing tribal cards to help his political ambition, saying “Mahama once said the NPP is an Akan political party.

“This same John Mahama, also stated that the NPP, will never allow Dr Bawumia, who is from the north, to lead them as their presidential candidate”.

With a stern face, Dr Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, condemned the divisive utterances of John Mahama, saying that a former president shouldn’t behave like that.

“John Mahama boldly stated that there is no way that the NPP will allow Dr Bawumia, who’s a northerner, to lead them as their presidential candidate.

“Dr Bawumia is now the proud presidential candidate of the NPP, so what will John Mahama say now?” Napo asked and condemned John Mahama.

According to him, Ghanaians are one people with a common destiny, so there is no need for John Mahama to play tribal cards to help his ambition.

Napo described Dr Bawumia, as a development-oriented leader and a unifier, so the electorates should vote for him to lead the country into affluence.

“Dr Bawumia is a unifier, and he is also leading the NPP, which is a national political party, so we should vote for him to unite and lead the country forward”, he said.