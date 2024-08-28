Major 2Politics

Reject “divisive” Mahama-Napo

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has been described as a divisive person, so he is not fit to be the president of Ghana again.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of Dr Bawumia, who made the remarks, said Ghana needs a leader who can unite the country.

He said, John Mahama’s public utterances, always have the tendency of creating cracks and tension among the citizenry, which is unfortunate.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, is a unifier, so he is the right person to occupy the highest seat in the country.

“The president should be the father for the country and its citizens, so we need Dr. Bawumia, who has the traits of a unifier”, he said at Mpasatia in the Atwima Nwabiagya south constituency on Tuesday.

More Read

Mahama returns Bawumia’s fire at media encounter

NPP flagbearer unveils his anti-corruption strategy
NDC unveils comprehensive education reform agenda ahead of 2024 elections
NPP flagbearer demands professionalism from security agencies during election 2024 to safeguard peace

Dr Prempeh, said John Mahama is fond of playing tribal cards to help his political ambition, saying “Mahama once said the NPP is an Akan political party.

“This same John Mahama, also stated that the NPP, will never allow Dr Bawumia, who is from the north, to lead them as their presidential candidate”.

With a stern face, Dr Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, condemned the divisive utterances of John Mahama, saying that a former president shouldn’t behave like that.

“John Mahama boldly stated that there is no way that the NPP will allow Dr Bawumia, who’s a northerner, to lead them as their presidential candidate.

“Dr Bawumia is now the proud presidential candidate of the NPP, so what will John Mahama say now?” Napo asked and condemned John Mahama.

According to him, Ghanaians are one people with a common destiny, so there is no need for John Mahama to play tribal cards to help his ambition.

Napo described Dr Bawumia, as a development-oriented leader and a unifier, so the electorates should vote for him to lead the country into affluence.

“Dr Bawumia is a unifier, and he is also leading the NPP, which is a national political party, so we should vote for him to unite and lead the country forward”, he said.

You Might Also Like

Mahama returns Bawumia’s fire at media encounter

NPP flagbearer unveils his anti-corruption strategy

NDC unveils comprehensive education reform agenda ahead of 2024 elections

NPP flagbearer demands professionalism from security agencies during election 2024 to safeguard peace

Share this Article
Previous Article NPP flagbearer unveils his anti-corruption strategy
Next Article Mahama returns Bawumia’s fire at media encounter
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sammy Gyamfi slams government for requesting GH¢500m to tackle drought after wasting GH¢928m on national cathedral
Major 2 Politics
COCOBOD’s bosses hide US$87 million debt owed European banks
Business Major 1
Chief Justice using General Legal Council to rescue unpopular Egyapa Mercer
General Major 1
Mahama returns Bawumia’s fire at media encounter
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?