Next NDC govt to establish medical school in Bono Region-Manifesto committee reveals

By Patrick Biddah

The next National Democratic Congress government has promised to establish a medical school in the Bono region

The move, is expected to aid in the training of more doctors to feed into the pool of health workers in the country.

Giving highlights of the NDC manifesto which was launched over the weekend in Winneba, the Spokesperson on the Health Manifesto Committee, Prof. Titus Beyuo,  stressed at a press conference yesterday,  August 27, 2024, that  the medical school will further reduce the admission burden on the Ghana Medical School at Korle Bu  and other training schools.

According to him, the decision by the NDC to establish the Medical School will help bring more specialists  and consultants to the middle belt in terms of the training and medical care they will deliver .

Aside from the Medical School, Prof. Beyuo, revealed that the NDC, is seeking to set up  a Dialysis center in the Upper East Region, this, the NDC, will do is to make treatment readily available for all patients in the northern belt.

Prof. Beyuo, who is the Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie, said among other things that there will be a scholarship package for nurses to pursue their PHD.

What appeared to be the biggest revelation, was the promise to research into herbal medication and make it an option for treating ailments at the Public health facilities .

Speaking at the same function, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Wa West, Supt. Peter Lachene Toobu ( Retd), expressed the view that both President  Nana Addo Dankwa  Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr  Mahamudu Bawumia,  have been lucky not to be uniform leaders.

In his explanation, both the President and his Vice, have run the country down and should have been interdicted by now, if they were uniform leaders.

Touching on the NDC’s manifesto on security, however, he said the police visibility policy  which was instituted under the tenure of the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Alhassan, would be made better under the next NDC  government.

The next NDC government,  he announced would see the construction of additional military hospitals in the volta regional capital of Ho, Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and Sewfi Wiaso in the North West Region.

Dr Clement Apaak, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South is the Spokesperson on Education.

He reiterated the Manifesto promise of the NDC to make admission free for first year students into public tertiary institutions.

