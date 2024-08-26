Ex-GJA president spanks Atta Kyea over anti-journalists comment

A former Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, has condemned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, over his ‘let’s hand Ghana over to an economist and not a journalist’ comment, saying his “assertion is rooted in ignorance”.



Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, on August 22, 2024, Roland Affail Monney, indicated that the MP’s comment, was unfortunate and was either made out of ignorance or just to score political points.

Lawyer Atta Akyea, speaking to journalists at the launch of the 2024 Manifesto of the NPP, said Dr Bawumia’s expertise is the country’s best hope for economic recovery, warning against “gambling” with inexperienced leadership.



“We’re on Floor 41 yet, and I can tell you that when it comes to issues of the economy, we should hand over that issue to him,” Atta Akyea said, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s unique qualifications.



“For the first time, this country is going to have a president who is an economist, not a journalist.”

But the ex-GJA leader, said the MP should know how important journalism is to the governance of the country because he has been working with journalists as a lawyer, a minister, and a legislator.



“This assertion is rooted in ignorance. This could be likened to a typical political talk and on such platforms, politicians who are consumed with all kinds of assumptions, spew all kinds of things just to either dazzle the audience or win votes. Journalism is a very serious business.



“The one who made the assertions is a learned Member of Parliament, well exposed, and he knows the importance of journalists. He has worked with journalists in his law firm. He has been working with journalists in parliament. Can you imagine the darkness which will envelop the whole second arm of government, Parliament, if the media should decide to boycott their activities? You can just imagine. So, I would dismiss it as mere political talk,” he said.



The veteran journalist, added that the Abuakwa South legislator, has created a mess for himself because he would be in trouble if the media decides to take action against him.



“And again, I’m disinclined to believe that he is out to set himself on a collision course with journalists… you can just imagine if your whole media committee decides to descend on Honourable Atta Akyea, the implications will be incalculable, to serve as a blazing warning to other political activists not to rope journalists into their campaign strategies,” he said.