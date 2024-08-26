NPP flagbearer demands professionalism from security agencies during election 2024 to safeguard peace

the Vice President, and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has entreated the security agencies to discharge their duties professionally before, during and after the December 7, Election to safeguard the peace and harmony of the country.



He criticized the numerous disinformation and misinformation campaigns, targeting the civil populace, the military, and the Government in this electioneering period.



However, Dr Bawumia, urged the military to conduct themselves professionally to ensure the country’s stability and tenets of democracy were upheld.



the Vice-President, gave the advice during the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) joint graduation ceremony of Senior Staff Course 45 and Master of Science Degree in Defence and International Politics for the 2023/2024 Academic Year in Accra on Friday.



“As the nation goes to the polls in December to choose a leader and representatives to parliament, it is imperative to conduct yourselves professionally to ensure the stability and the tenets of democracy are upheld always,” he said.



“In the Fourth Republic, governments have always depended on your professionalism, discipline and resolve to discharge your duties without fear or favour,” Dr Bawumia said.



In all, 98 senior officers from the Ghana Armed Forces and 16 allied African countries, graduated with Past Staff Course (PSC) Certificates while 42 civilians received Master of Science Degree (MSc) in Defence and International Politics.



The 11-month intensive training, took the officers through courses like Military Operations, Terrorism and Counter Terrorism, and Conflict Management.



Major-General Matthew Essien, the Commandant of the GAFCSC, in his welcome remarks, congratulated the graduands for successfully completing the course and urged them to use their network to promote peace and harmony on the African Continent.



He appealed to the government to expand and modernise the College’s infrastructure, especially lecture halls and residential accommodation, to increase enrolment.



Major-General Essien, entreated the graduands to serve as good ambassadors of the College in their respective institutions and work together to safeguarding the peace and harmony of their countries.



Over the years, the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, has been reputed to be one of the best military colleges in Africa.



The Staff College, has earned the envious reputation of being a centre of excellence for both military and academic studies.



Consequently, most allied African countries, including Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola have sought vacancies at the Staff College to train their military officers.