Workers Fund CEO embarks on hunger strike protest over unpaid salaries by government

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Workers Fund, Malcom Asamoah, has embarked on a three-day hunger strike protest aimed at drawing attention to the non-payment of salaries to Workers Fund members by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department. The protest began on December 27 and will continue until December 29, 2023, at the premises of the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra, Mr Asamoah, expressed his deep concerns over the persistent delay in disbursing salaries to the hardworking members of the Workers Fund for a period of three months, which the members have been grappling with financial difficulties due to the unpaid salaries.

The CEO’s hunger strike protest aims to draw attention to the three-month salary arrears faced by the fund’s members and put pressure on the relevant authorities to address this issue urgently.

Mr Asamoah, firmly believes that this direct action will force the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and the Ministry of Finance to take immediate steps toward resolving the crisis.

The Workers Fund, aims at providing financial support and resources to workers in need and plays a crucial role in assisting employees during periods of economic hardship, ensuring their well-being and stability.

However, the delay in salary disbursements, has significantly impacted the fund’s ability to fulfill its core mission, leaving many workers vulnerable.

When our reporter asked about the precautions he had taken for his health during the self-imposed deprivation, he responded promptly, saying that he hadn’t implemented any measures to protect his well-being.

He hoped that the deprivation wouldn’t escalate to a point where his life would be jeopardized. He could endure a few days of fasting, but beyond that, it could potentially impact his health.

Mr Asamoah asserts that if the Ministry of Finance is taken them for a ride and if the Ministry fails to address the matter by Friday December 29, he will persist with the hunger protest, starting again on January 3, 2024 until his demise.

The CEO of the Workers Fund, expressed his concerns regarding the sluggish response from authorities during the ongoing festive season, highlighting possible staff shortages due to the holidays, he noted that the progress on critical matters has been hampered. However, he remains optimistic that the Ministry of Finance will address their request promptly once the festivities come to an end.

Seeking broader attention to their cause, Mr Asamoah urged the media to lend their support by raising awareness about the issues faced by the Workers Fund and believes that not only will the hunger strike draw attention to the government’s failure to meet expectations, but media coverage will also play a crucial role in amplifying their concerns.

While eagerly awaiting a response from the Ministry of Finance, the CEO, emphasized the importance of public awareness and called on the government to fulfill its obligations towards the Workers Fund.

Mr Asamoah, remains hopeful that their collective efforts will lead to a resolution that aligns with the expectations of the Workers Fund and its beneficiaries.