2023 AFCON: Black Stars switch camping base from Johannesburg to Kumasi after public pressure

Ghana’s Black Stars will no longer camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, according to the Ghana Football Association following a review meeting between the Management and Technical Team.

The Black Stars were originally scheduled to open a training camp in South Africa from Sunday, December 31, 2023, for ten days ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Following the decision, the team will now camp in Kumasi beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The International friendly against Botswana scheduled on Monday, January 8, 2023, in Johannesburg, has also been called off and according to the FA, a new opponent for the team will be announced soon as part of the build-up to the tournament in Abidjan.

The Football Association added that the training sessions will be behind closed doors and not available to the public and media.

The team will, however, organise a session with the media.

The friendly match will also be open to the public, after which there will be a post-match press conference with the media.

Ghana is paired in Group B alongside giants Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, before taking on record holders Egypt on January 18 and playing Mozambique on January 22 in the other Group B game.