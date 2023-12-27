BusinessMajor 3

Uganda: Nigerian Independent Oranto Petroleum gets extension of exploration licenses

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Oranto Petroleum, a Nigerian independent energy company founded by Prince Arthur Eze has been granted a two-year exploration license extension to its Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration contract areas in Uganda.

This extension allows Oranto to drill an exploration well and an appraisal well, depending on the success of the exploration well.

In 2017, Oranto was granted two petroleum exploration licenses for the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow contract areas by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda.

Oranto signed this current extension and committed to maximize the additional time granted and ensure a successful outcome.

Oranto’s chairman, Prince Arthur Eze, said: “We thank the Ugandan government under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, the Ministry and the people of Uganda. This extension is very important, as it will contribute towards increasing Uganda’s oil volumes. We appreciate the extension, and want to assure the Ministry that we will fulfill the work program as planned within the designated period.”

More Read

How embattled Central Bank Governor of Nigeria hid billions of cash in 593 foreign accounts

‘Nigeria Like A Rolling Stone’ : New history of Nigeria confirms that the future beckons for the giant of Africa
AMAA awards returns to Ghana ahead of 19th edition
Why Nigerians go to Ghana, Togo for higher education – Prof Akande

The Ngassa Block is located in the Hoima District and spans the Albertine Graben.

Oranto and its sister company Atlas Petroleum are Africa’s largest privately-held exploration and production group by acreage.

You Might Also Like

How embattled Central Bank Governor of Nigeria hid billions of cash in 593 foreign accounts

‘Nigeria Like A Rolling Stone’ : New history of Nigeria confirms that the future beckons for the giant of Africa

AMAA awards returns to Ghana ahead of 19th edition

Why Nigerians go to Ghana, Togo for higher education – Prof Akande

Share this Article
Previous Article Angola, DRC sign oil exploration sharing contract
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uganda: Nigerian Independent Oranto Petroleum gets extension of exploration licenses
Business Major 3
Angola, DRC sign oil exploration sharing contract
Business Major 3
DVLA phases out old manual system of vehicle registration, other related services
Business Major 4
Mahama commiserate with the family of Apostle Ntumy over his passing
General Major 1
Lost your password?