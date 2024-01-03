Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is poised to make another bid for the presidency in the 2027 elections.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Bwala declared that Atiku, despite facing previous setbacks in his quest for Nigeria’s top position, is resolute in his decision to “surely contest” again in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to ChannelsTV, Bwala affirmed, “Sure, he [Atiku] would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy. And he is a president we never had. Because to be honest with you, if any politician understands the private sector very well, it is Atiku Abubakar, and our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.”

Atiku Abubakar has previously contested the presidential elections in Nigeria six times – in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and most recently in 2023, where he faced another unsuccessful attempt.

However, political analysts have noted that Atiku’s persistent presidential ambitions may be contributing to the internal turmoil within the PDP.