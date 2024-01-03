Major 3Politics [Video} John Mahama’s 2024 New Year Message Published January 3, 2024 Share SHARE You Might Also Like John Dramani Mahama to deliver 2024 New Year Message Mahama ‘floors’ Bawumia in IMANI public sentiments poll Mahama promises businesses less taxes if elected in 2024 Mahama’s transformative agenda to tackle unprecedented brain drain – Opong-Fosu razak.bawa January 3, 2024 Share this Article Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Previous Article Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks Next Article Peter Amewu granted extension in SALL election petition case Leave a comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Stay Connected Facebook Like Twitter Follow Instagram Follow Youtube Subscribe - Advertisement - Latest News President’s grand conspiracy with KPMG exposed as SML sneaks to install machines at GRA General Major 1 January 4, 2024 Dam spillage: World Bank supports affected farmers with US$40 million General Major 1 January 4, 2024 Peter Amewu granted extension in SALL election petition case Major 1 Politics January 4, 2024 [Video} John Mahama’s 2024 New Year Message Major 3 Politics January 3, 2024 CurrencyRate