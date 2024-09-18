Whoever needs peace must be prepared for War’—Asiedu Nketia cautions NDC supporters

By Prince Ahenkorah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged the party’s supporters and sympathizers to fight for the peace of the country and not allow the Electoral Commission to take any actions that could jeopardize the peace and security of the country.

The National Chairman, made these remarks while calling on demonstrators, who were marching against the Electoral Commission’s decision not to conduct a forensic audit to address the irregularities in the voters register.

The “Enough is Enough Demonstration” occurred across all sixteen regions of Ghana on September 17, 2024.

The NDC, organized the protests to challenge the Electoral Commission’s unconstitutional actions and its failure to fix issues in the voters register, as the Greater Accra Region’s demonstration was led by the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman stated, “Freedom itself is not free; you have to fight for it,” highlighting that democracy cannot thrive under passive citizens, but requires active participants. He urged demonstrators to be actively involved in the country’s democracy.

Asiedu Nketia, emphasized that the NDC seeks nothing, but transparent elections that will guarantee Ghanaians the right to choose their leaders.

He expressed concern that Ghana’s democracy is under threat, suggesting that the nation has now produced a form of tyranny.

He vowed that the NDC would fight against this tyranny and restore democracy.

He noted that since the Fourth Republic was established in 1992, Ghana’s democracy has never faced such a test, but assured that the NDC will prevail.

He pointed out that democracy is not guaranteed solely by elections, but by citizens who are committed to fighting for their rights.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, further stated that during colonial rule, leaders such as Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sergeant Adjetey, and Corporal Atipoe, among others, fought to secure peace for the country.

He emphasized that their sacrifices are the reason Ghanaians live in peace today. “They fought, and some people died, but that is why we (Ghanaians) are living. So today is our time; we must not let our ancestors down, and we must not let future generations down. It is our time to fight.”

The National Chairman, reiterated that the demonstration is to ensure, the right actions are taken and to prevent potential conflict.

“If you want to prevent war, you fight everything that has the tendency to lead to war,” Asiedu Nketia said, urging Ghanaians to actively seek justice, which will bring about the peace they all yearn for.

He indicated that, the NDC is not seeking favors from the Electoral Commission, but demanding free and fair elections.

He warned the Commission that if it disregards their demands after the demonstration, the NDC, will continue their actions to compel the Electoral Commission to act constitutionally.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, signaled that if the Commission does not respond to their demands, the next demonstration, will move from the regional to constituency and finally district level.

Regarding the call for a forensic audit of the voters register, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, highlighted irregularities in his constituency, Ajumako Enyan Esiam.

He reported multiple names, a bloated register, and illegal transfers. Despite the Electoral Commission’s claims of having corrected the errors, Dr Forson stated that the NDC, has not received the corrected version of the register.

He expressed skepticism, noting that over 5,000 names have been added to the register in his constituency alone, with multiple names and missing entries.

“We will demand that a proper forensic audit of the register be conducted,” Ato Forson emphasized.

He mentioned that the NDC, has a series of activities planned to ensure the proper measures are put in place before December 7.