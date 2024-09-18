NCCE regional director visits Ada West office, emphasizes commitment and civic education outreach

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mawuli Frederick Agbenu, has underscored the importance role civic education plays in educating Ghanaians on their civic responsibilities.

In view of this, he urged the staff of the region to perform their duties to the best of their abilities in educating Ghanaians to be abreast with the content of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Agbenu made the assertion during his familiarisation visit to the Ada West District office of the Commission in Sege.

The visit was to allow him to gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities faced by the district office of the Commission.

It was also aimed at boosting the morale and encourage staff to share their ideas and concerns openly.

In his remarks, Mr Agbenu reminded the team that their roles as NCCE staff are not merely jobs, but a commitment they voluntarily accepted.

He emphasized the diverse responsibilities of the NCCE, which range from educating the public about elections to topics such as human rights, tax awareness, COVID-19 awareness, content of the constitution among others.

Highlighting the significance of civic education, the Regional Director encouraged the staff to view their positions as opportunities for personal and professional growth, noting that many have used their experiences at NCCE as a steppingstone to further their careers.

As the election period approaches, Mr Agbenu called for proactive engagement with the community, identifying local institutions like schools and places of worship as potential avenues for civic education outreach.

He stressed the importance of effective communication and recognition among staff to maintain respect and professionalism within the organization.

The Regional Director also emphasized the necessity for staff to work closely with their directors, stressing that diligent cooperation is crucial for the success of the office.

Furthermore, Mr Agbenu urged staff to move beyond the mindset of lacking logistics and resources, encouraging them to focus on delivering their best efforts in educating the public.

He underscored the importance of cooperation and taking on challenges to enhance individual and organisational capabilities.

The Deputy Greater Regional Director of the NCCE, Madam Gloria Amaki Cudjoe, underscored the idea that mutual respect among colleagues fosters culture that will be respected by outsiders.

This she noted that internal respect is lacking, it sets a precedent for how external parties perceive the organisation.

Madam Gloria Cudjoe added that it is imperative that all staff adhere to protocols that will ensure respect and honour should be given where they are due, thereby maintaining the integrity and reputation of the Commission.