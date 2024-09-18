Vizru Inc. launches webinar series to help African banks embrace AI

Vizru Inc., a global leader in zero-code enterprise AI solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated webinar series designed to educate banking professionals in Africa address the “last-mile challenges” they face with AI adoption, particularly generative AI.

The inaugural session, scheduled for 25-Sept-2024 at 11:00 AM (UTC/GMT +2) will focus on how African banks can integrate AI into their operations with minimal cost and complexity. This webinar will guide financial institutions in overcoming key barriers, such as data privacy, integration, and operational challenges, to unlock AI’s full potential.

Subsequent webinars in this series will explore how financial institutions can leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and drive business growth with minimal investment.

Breaking Barriers to AI Adoption for African Banks: Solving the Last-Mile Challenge

AI offers African banks a leapfrogging opportunity to bridge the digital divide by enabling innovative, scalable solutions that bypass traditional banking infrastructure. Vizru’s upcoming webinar will explore how AI can address critical last-mile barriers such as data privacy, cost, regulatory compliance, and talent shortages.

Attendees will discover how AI can enhance financial inclusion through personalized services, automation, and improved risk management, even in remote areas.

By overcoming these challenges, African banks can reduce operational costs, expand access to credit, and compete on a global scale—ultimately fostering a more inclusive, efficient financial ecosystem across the continent.

“AI is set to revolutionize the banking industry, and our goal is to demystify AI and provide a meaningful path to African Banks to launch AI solutions at a fraction of the cost ” said Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO of Vizru Inc. “By reducing implementation costs and providing hands-on guidance, we’re helping financial institutions unlock AI’s benefits without overextending their budgets.”

Webinar Highlights Include:

Practical AI use cases in banking: automation, fraud detection, and customer service enhancement

Rapid POC: fast-track proof of concept for accelerated AI integration.

Addressing security, data privacy, and compliance with AI-driven solutions, while highlighting potential biases and strategies to mitigate them.

Financial models and monetization of AI, showcasing cost savings and revenue growth

Workforce upskilling: Empowering teams and environment for AI-driven operations.

Introducing Vizru’s Gen AI Product: Rover

As part of the webinar, Vizru will introduce its flagship generative AI solution, Rover (hirover.ai), which is specifically designed to meet the unique challenges of the banking industry. Built on Vizru’s zero-code platform ZEOS, Rover enables banks to quickly deploy AI solutions without the need for extensive technical expertise. It features AI-powered risk assessment, automated compliance reporting, and advanced customer interaction tools that help financial institutions streamline operations and improve customer satisfaction. A free trial and exclusive $5,000 workshop will be offered to attendees to help them get started.