Enough is Enough demo hits National Cathedral

By Prince Ahenkorah

The “Enough is Enough” demonstration took a dramatic turn on September 17, 2024, as participants broke and entered the construction site of the National Cathedral.

This event was organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across all sixteen regions of the country.

The demonstration, intended to voice widespread discontent to the Electoral Commission on its failure to audit the register, reached a peak in the Greater Accra region where demonstrators diverted their path towards the controversial construction site.

The National Cathedral project has garnered significant criticism, with many, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, labeling it as the “most expensive hole in the world.”

The site, which was once envisioned as a grand architectural achievement, now presents a starkly different image.

Photographs and reports from the scene, reveal an abandoned project site cluttered with iron rods and other construction materials that have been left to deteriorate over time.

Further inspection by the demonstrators, uncovered a large pit filled with stagnant water, which they mockingly dubbed the President’s “swimming pool.”

This pit, situated at the heart of the construction site, has become a symbol of the project’s stagnation and the government’s alleged mismanagement of funds.

Reports indicate that the government has already expended over GH¢339 million on the National Cathedral project.

Despite this substantial investment, the project has faced prolonged delays and remains stalled, fueling further public frustration and criticism.

