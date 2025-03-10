The dangerous ignorance of illegal mining in Konongo Odumase

The devastating effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in the Ashanti Region, especially Konongo, paints a grim picture of negligence, broken promises, and widespread apathy, toward a matter that directly threatens not only the safety and future of the people, but the whole country.

On October 24, 2022, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, tragically lost her life after falling into a pit dug by illegal miners beneath a residential area.

This tragic incident is just not a sad statistic, but a sign of a system failing its citizens. Despite this, no substantial change has been made to prevent further catastrophes.

Illegal mining in Konongo, despite the change of government, has continued unabated under homes, under roads, and under the very feet of unsuspecting residents.

These pits, dug deep into the earth, pose an unimaginable risk to lives that now hang in a delicate balance.

Last year, coincidentally in October, the media reported how illegal miners, have invaded the Northern Ashanti Mines’ concession, home to GRIDCO’s substation pylons.

The pylon sites, which provide crucial power to large parts of the country, were overrun by illegal miners—mining under infrastructure critical to the functioning of the national grid.

To make matters worse, Ghana Water, repeatedly issued threats to shut down its plant in the area, due to the increasing presence of galamsey operations contaminating water sources.

Yet, amidst all this chaos, there is no shortage of oversight. Konongo Odumase is under the watch of a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), a police commander, and even a traditional chief.

How is it that, all these leaders, who are custodians of all that is in the town, have turned a blind eye to the daily devastation of all that hold the town together?

How is it that President John Dramani Mahama, his predecessors and all their ministers, can travel along the main Accra-Kumasi road—seeing the blatant, flagrant disregard for mining laws—and yet remain silent?

The hypocrisy is staggering. These authorities know exactly what is happening. They know about the illegal mining in broad daylight, yet they do little to address it.

There is no meaningful enforcement of laws, no serious dialogue to resolve the issue, and no real action to stop the decimation of natural resources and human lives alike.

Instead, the galamsey operation, which we have all made noise about and continue to make noise about, continues to thrive, unfazed by repeated government pronouncements and campaigns to end the practice.

The consequences of this inaction are dire. The environmental damage caused by these illegal operations is irreversible, with water bodies becoming polluted, farmland destroyed, and ecosystems decimated.

But more than that, lives are at risk. As long as the situation remains unchecked, more innocent lives will continue to be lost, as we saw with the young woman who tragically perished in a mining pit.

This newspaper, wishes to call on Ken Asigbey and the Media Coalition Against Galamsey to step up the fight. The fight is long from over, as the galamseyers get embolden by the day, due to the complacency of leaders, who we have put in place to fight the menace.

The new Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, who gave a 14-days ultimatum to individuals engaged in illegal mining in forests and waterways, it seems from the reports that, the message did not get to them. He needs to get some boots on the ground and follow up on his commitment to protecting the region’s natural resources. Mr Minister, we have heard these threats countless times. Words do not scare these miscreants.

Again, the leadership of Konongo Odumase and the Ashanti Region, as a whole must confront the galamsey menace head-on with practical, enforceable measures.

More importantly, the government must demonstrate genuine political will, rather than just issuing statements and passing empty promises. The time for complacency is long over.

For the sake of the people, for the sake of the land, and for the future of Ghana, it is imperative that immediate and decisive action is taken.

The people of Konongo Odumase deserve better. The people of the Ashanti Region deserve better and the people of Ghana deserve better.

They deserve leadership that is not afraid to tackle this issue head-on, that enforces the law, and that prioritizes the safety and well-being of the citizens above all else. The status quo is no longer acceptable.