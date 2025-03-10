Government failing in galamsey fight

The Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Darly Bosu, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, have urged the Mahama government, to adopt more decisive measures against illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey”.

They argue that the administration is failing to adequately address the issue, which has resulted in severe pollution of water bodies, destruction of forest cover, and the loss of livelihoods due to the devastation of farmlands.

Many have called for the dismissal of Martin Ayisi, the Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, who licensed most of the companies currently operating in the forests and along water bodies; however, the government is paying no heed to the demand.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening impact of galamsey, Mr Bosu, cited the increasing pollution of major water bodies, such as the Densu River.

He noted that, despite ongoing efforts, illegal mining has intensified, particularly between the December 7, 2024 elections and President John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in.

“We don’t see commensurate action by state agencies, particularly within the period between 7 December 2024 and the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama,” Mr Bosu stated.

“A lot happened, and I don’t think we can say the situation has improved—it has worsened. It’s rather getting worse. The problem is big.”

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV with Selorm Adonoo, he warned that more rivers, could be threatened if stronger measures are not taken to curb illegal mining.

He also raised concerns about the increasing involvement of foreign nationals, including individuals from Togo and Burkina Faso, in galamsey activities.

“There needs to be across-the-board reforms, including changes in key institutions. We need to reform the licensing regime,” he urged.

Joe Jackson, echoed these concerns, emphasising that the failure to address Galamsey was one reason the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government lost the election.

Mr Jackson, who participated in the #StopGalamseyNow protest in Accra—a demonstration against the environmental and economic damage caused by illegal mining—stressed the need for immediate action.

On March 7, he posted on X: “Lest the ‘powers that be’ forget: Galamsey was one of the reasons NPP lost this election.”

Briefing Parliament on the state of Ghana’s forests on Thursday, February 20, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, disclosed that 44 of Ghana’s forest reserves, are under severe attack by heavily armed, illegal, small-scale miners.

However, he noted that government, had successfully reclaimed the Shelter Belt, the largest of nine forest reserves that had been under the control of illegal miners for almost a decade.

“The operation was carried out with the assistance of security services, marking a significant step in the fight against illegal mining,” he stated.