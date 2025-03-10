International Women’s Day: GEA CEO Margaret Ansei calls for sustainable market access for women entrepreneurs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Margaret Ansei, has called for a collective commitment to accelerating the growth of women entrepreneurs in Ghana, emphasizing the need for improved market access, financial inclusion, and institutional support.

Speaking at the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration, held at the forecourt of GEA, Ms. Ansei, underscored the importance of empowering women in business under the theme “Accelerating Growth to Empower Women and Expand Markets.”

She stressed that while women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to Ghana’s economy, limited access to sustainable markets remains a major challenge. To address this, she highlighted GEA’s Business in a Box (BizBox) Project, which includes Ghana Mall, a Trade Facilitation Hub designed to connect women-led businesses to larger markets both locally and internationally.

“This initiative serves as a launchpad for women-owned enterprises, providing them with a structured, well-branded platform to showcase their products, link up with buyers, explore export opportunities, and secure high-value commercial partnerships,” she said.

Ms. Ansei also emphasized the need for gender-responsive financial solutions to bridge funding gaps for women entrepreneurs. She noted that while GEA has implemented grant schemes, loans, and other financial interventions for women-owned MSMEs, a more sustainable financing model is needed.

To this end, she expressed support for the Government of Ghana’s plan to establish a Women’s Development Bank, which will provide customized financial products, business development services, and capacity-building programs tailored specifically for women entrepreneurs.

“This initiative will redefine women’s access to finance, eliminating barriers such as collateral demands, high-interest rates, and financial exclusion. Instead, it will offer funding solutions designed to support their expansion into high-growth industries,” she added.

The event was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo; the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey; and the Members of Parliament for Agona East and Awutu Senya East, Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer and Phyllis Naa Koryor Okunnor.

Also in attendance were three female members of the Council of State—Ambassador Molly Anim Addo, Madam Evelyn Korang, and Madam “Happy Yourself.”

Three representatives from the Mastercard Foundation, the main sponsor of the event—Madam Emelia Ayipio Asamoah, Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, and Joseph Boateng—were also present.

Other notable attendees, included the founder of Ignite Empowerment Initiative, Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku; NEIP Boss, Eric Adjei; Deputy National Service Authority Coordinator, Mrs. Ruth Dela Seddoh; and Deputy Director of SSNIT, Dr. Benedicta Hoffman, along with representatives of persons with disabilities.

Ms. Ansei called on financial institutions to develop more inclusive financial products, policymakers to simplify regulatory processes for women entrepreneurs, and corporate and development partners to continue investing in skills development, technology, and market expansion.

She urged women entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to scale their businesses, embrace innovation, and position themselves for both national and global success.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let us move beyond words and commit to real, measurable impact. When women succeed, families prosper, communities flourish, and Ghana thrives. Let us accelerate growth—because the time is now!” she concluded.

The celebration, supported by the Mastercard Foundation, brought together captains of industry, government officials, women entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to discuss actionable strategies for advancing women’s economic empowerment in Ghana.