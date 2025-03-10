Ghana Gas gets female Managing Director

President John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Madam Judith Adjobah Blay, as the new Managing Director of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

The company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Kofi Lartey, who served as the Director in charge of Operations, has also been elevated to the position of Deputy Managing Director, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to strong leadership and operational efficiency.

Her appointment followed the recent resignation of Dr Ben Asante, the former CEO of Ghana Gas.

The head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana Gas, Richard Kirk-Mensah, confirmed the appointment in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

The statement, said Madam Adjobah Blay’s appointment marked a significant milestone in the country’s energy sector, given her extensive experience in leadership policy development and sustainable business practices.

Until her appointment, Madam Adjobah Blay, served as Deputy Director of Contracts, Administration at the Petroleum Commission of Ghana, where she successfully drove a 25percent annual increase in local supplier participation in the upstream petroleum industry.

Prior to this role, she was Manager of Community Relations at the Commission, where she integrated Environmental Social and Governance principles into industry strategies.

She also played a key role in procurement and supply chain management at Bui Power Authority and contributed to large-scale energy reforms as a Project Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy.

Madam Adjobah Blay, is a chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS-UK) and holds an MA in International Transactions from George Mason University (USA), an MSc in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from KNUST and a BA from the University of Ghana.

Madam Adjobah Blay, is also pursuing an LLM in Public Procurement Law and Policy at the University of Nottingham.

An alumnus of Wesley Girls’ High School, she has served on the advisory board of the Western Regional Coastal Foundation and other sustainability initiatives.

The statement, said that with over two decades of experience in Ghana’s energy sector, Madam Adjobah Blay is recognized for her expertise in strategic growth, regulatory compliance, and local content development.