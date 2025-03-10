DVLA Chief visits Spintex, 37, Circle branches

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, continued his tour of DVLA branches on Friday, March 7, 2025, with visits to the Spintex 37 and Circle offices.

The tour, which aimed to foster engagement with staff and private stakeholders, provided an opportunity for the DVLA boss to assess the operations of various service units, including Customer Service, Eye Screening, Biometrics, Driver Examination, and Vehicle Examination.

He also interacted with personnel from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division, who play a strategic role in meeting vehicle registration requirements.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kotey emphasised the importance of efficiency, professionalism, and strict adherence to high standards in service delivery.

“The working visit allows me to gain first-hand experience of operations and challenges in the various branches, so we can institute measures to enhance service delivery,” he noted.

He urged staff to prioritise clients’ needs, work diligently to reduce waiting times, and ensure a seamless service experience.

Addressing concerns about malpractice within the Authority, Mr Kotey issued a strong warning against any acts of collusion to issue licenses fraudulently.

“Cutting corners and issuing licenses to unqualified individuals endangers the lives of innocent drivers and pedestrians. Such conduct will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

He reaffirmed the DVLA’s commitment to ensuring efficiency, compliance, and safety on Ghana’s roads.

“The Authority is dedicated to working around the clock to meet its mandate of registering and licensing vehicles and vehicle users, all in an effort to enhance road safety,” he added.

The working tour forms part of the Chief Executive’s broader initiative to strengthen DVLA operations and improve customer satisfaction nationwide.