Ex-Presidential Staffer questions continuous stay of Akufo-Addo’s appointees

…Claimed they are facilitating dirty things for Mahama government

Former presidential staffer under the Akufo-Addo administration, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, has raised concerns over the continued stay in office of two key appointees from the previous government, questioning why they have not been removed, despite the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections.

In a strongly worded Facebook post over the weekend, Mr Buabeng, singled out Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), and Martin Kwaku Ayisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, alleging that their continued presence in office, was questionable.

He suggested that, they were facilitating some dirty things for the Mahama government.

His post has been described as unusual, as it aligns with growing dissatisfaction among some members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have criticised the Mahama government for retaining appointees from the previous administration, despite promising a political “reset.”

Mr Buabeng, might have taken this posture because by 2017, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President of Nana Akufo-Addo, had sacked most of Mahama’s appointees.

Regarding the Ghana Airports boss, Mr Buabeng, suggested that her alleged allegiance to the NDC before the party’s 2024 victory, could be the reason for her retention.

He further claimed that, this affiliation allowed, “landings for top NDC officials, enabling the transportation of large sums of money, gold, and other contraband.”

“Is benefiting from her treachery and disloyalty? Why is she still the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)? Is it because she permitted late landings for top NDC officials, enabling the transportation of large sums of money, gold, and other contraband?” he wrote.

Mr Buabeng, also criticized the CEO of the Minerals Commission, questioning his continued stay in office and alleging that he was facilitating a controversial financial scheme.

“If the NDC can dismiss cleaners recruited by the NPP, why is Martin Kwaku Ayisi still the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission? Is he remaining in his position to facilitate STATE CAPTURE through the Ponzi GOLDBOD? This ‘Menzgold Pro Max’ rip-off will face the fiercest resistance. God save Ghana!” he posted.

His comments, have sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting his concerns, while others see his allegations as politically motivated.

The Mahama administration, has yet to respond to the claims.