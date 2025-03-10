Transport minister, DVLA boss study Rwanda’s Okada system

A government delegation, led by the Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 2, 2025 for a working visit to study the country’s successful model for regulating commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations, popularly known as Okada.

One of President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promises was to legalise Okada operations in Ghana, while ensuring they function within a well-regulated and safe environment, and the trip is seen as a step toward realising this pledge.

The delegation, included Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA, representatives from the DVLA, the National Road Safety Authority, led by Abraham Amaliba and members of the Tricycle and Okada Riders’ Unions.

As the supervising and policy-formulating body, the Ministry of Transport, is spearheading efforts to realise the President’s vision.

The trip was to examine best practices in Rwanda’s regulatory framework to help shape Ghana’s approach to the sector.

Mr Kotey shared details of the visit on Facebook, highlighting the delegation’s engagements with key institutions, including Rwanda Cooperation, the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

“The DVLA, as the institution responsible for licensing motorised vehicles, was part of the delegation to examine Rwanda’s licensing regime. This will enable the Authority to successfully implement a practical licensing framework in Ghana to operationalise Okada.

Under the leadership of Hon. Nikpe, the DVLA remains dedicated to transforming the country’s licensing system in line with the President’s vision. The Authority is optimistic about the potential of the Okada subsector and remains open to adopting best practices from countries with successful regulatory models. “